Russia-Ukraine war anniversary Defiant Ukraine marks year of war as Putin prepares to seize more territory

Ukrainian forces rebuffed Russia’s early attempt to conquer Kyiv and have since recaptured a host of towns and cities occupied by Moscow’s forces. But a year in, Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including parts of the four regions Putin illegally annexed in September 2022, as well as the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Zelensky is expected to address reporters Friday. The president has at times vowed to retake every inch of Ukrainian territory from Russia, but has also signaled that the war could end in a negotiated deal. It remains unclear what type of concessions he or Putin might accept as part of a settlement.