Russia-Ukraine war anniversary Defiant Ukraine marks year of war as Putin prepares to seize more territory

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine on Friday marks one year since Russia launched its punishing invasion, with leaders in Kyiv defiant against Moscow’s push to overpower their nation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, hardened by a year in the trenches, has framed the conflict as a morally charged battle between autocracy and freedom, pledging that Ukrainian forces will fight on with the help of billions of dollars worth of Western arms.
Zelensky’s Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, likewise clings to his overarching goal of cementing Russian power over significant parts of Ukraine. As each side gears up for fighting in the spring, there is little prospect that the bloodshed will end.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Ukrainian forces rebuffed Russia’s early attempt to conquer Kyiv and have since recaptured a host of towns and cities occupied by Moscow’s forces. But a year in, Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including parts of the four regions Putin illegally annexed in September 2022, as well as the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Zelensky is expected to address reporters Friday. The president has at times vowed to retake every inch of Ukrainian territory from Russia, but has also signaled that the war could end in a negotiated deal. It remains unclear what type of concessions he or Putin might accept as part of a settlement.
Ukraine remains a nation under severe economic strain as it funds a massive war effort and grapples with the effects of a massive civilian exodus, loss of key industrial assets to Russian occupation and ongoing infrastructure damage. Facing a $38 billion budget deficit, Zelenksy’s government is hoping to secure a $15 billion support deal from the International Monetary Fund, which would add needed funds to earlier U.S. and European Union pledges for aid totaling $29 billion.
1/3
Live contributors End of carousel
Just now
Just now
13 min ago
13 min ago
27 min ago
27 min ago
44 min ago
44 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago