U.N. resolution to end Ukraine war: How countries voted and who abstained

The latest: To mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the U.N. General Assembly is set to vote this week on a resolution calling on Russia to leave Ukraine. President Biden and G-7 leaders are also set to meet virtually on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate efforts in support of Ukraine. Read all of our latest Russia-Ukraine coverage here.

The fight: Almost a year of war has “significantly” changed Russia’s inventory, with a recent analysis estimating that Moscow has lost nearly half its main battle tanks. But Ukrainians are bracing for the next phase of fighting — a much-anticipated Russian offensive, and they will soon train on real Leopard 2A6 tanks, though the West is still short on contributions. Here’s who’s sending what to Ukraine and key weapons explained.

A year of war: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war has set off a historic exodus of his own people, with data showing that at least 500,000, and perhaps nearly 1 million, have left Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Despite that and extensive sanctions, the Russian economy has remained more resilient than many expected. There are signs, however, that Putin’s luck may be starting to run out.

Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

