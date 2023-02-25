Ukraine live briefing: No F-16s to Ukraine ‘for now,’ Biden says; first Leopard 2 tanks arrive from Poland

By
and  
 
February 25, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EST
Members of the Ukrainian community hold a large flag as they take part in a rally outside the Russian Embassy in London on Friday, to mark the anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

President Biden said he has “for now” ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, saying that the U.S. military has deemed other support more crucial at the current stage. Even as Ukraine’s allies rallied in solidarity to mark one year since the start of the war, Biden told ABC News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “doesn’t need F-16s now.”

Poland delivered four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Friday, officials said, which Ukrainians troops have begun training on in Germany. Western officials say the tanks will help Ukraine fight back against a spring offensive by Russia.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Biden said that Ukrainian defense needs could change in the future, but that the U.S. military determined there was currently no rationale for sending fighter jets to Kyiv. “I am ruling it out for now,” he told ABC News. “Look, we’re sending him what our seasoned military thinks [Zelensky] needs now. He needs tanks, he needs artillery, he needs air defense,” Biden said in the interview.
  • U.S. officials say China is considering sending Russia 122-millimeter and 152-millimeter artillery shells. However, there is no evidence weapons transfer has occurred, according to the officials. The Russian military has rapidly depleted much of its ammunition supply and some in the Biden administration believe lethal aid from Beijing could change the trajectory of the war.
  • The United States announced more than $10 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine to support the government’s budget and bolster the country’s energy security, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The aid follows an additional $2 billion in security assistance announced by the Pentagon on Friday.
  • The invasion was “the hardest day of our modern history,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a news conference to mark one year of the invasion. He downplayed the possibility of near-term peace talks, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin “is no longer the same person” he once was.

Battleground updates

  • The first batch of Leopard 2 battle tanks arrived in Ukraine on the anniversary of the war, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram Friday. The first four tanks were supplied by Poland, he said. The timeline of delivery of more such tanks, promised by several European countries, is unclear. Shmyhal said that one year ago tanks rolled in his country to deprive them of freedom and this delivery will help them protect their freedom.
  • Russian forces carried out more than a dozen airstrikes, especially targeting Ukraine’s east and south, on Friday, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Several towns in Donetsk region faced shelling and the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut continues to be under attack, they said.

Global impact

  • Marches, demonstrations, vigils and other actions to condemn the war were held around the world on Friday, including outside Russian embassies in cities such as London and Berlin. In the Netherlands, the national anthem of Ukraine was playing on loop in front of the Russian Embassy in The Hague. In Belgrade, Serbia, a cake was left outside the Russian Embassy featuring a deathly skull.
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged the United States and its allies to renew their resolve to help Ukraine stand up to Russian “thuggery,” tacitly pushing back against members of his own party who have become loudly skeptical of Ukraine’s fight as the conflict passes the one-year mark. “America and our friends need to finish waking up from our holiday from history,” he said in a statement Friday, shortly before appearing alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki.
  • The body that leads the global effort to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism suspended Russia from its membership Friday. It was the first time the Financial Action Task Force has taken such action, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department. The FATF said it was “deeply concerned by the reports of arms trade between the Russian Federation and United Nations sanctioned jurisdictions.”
  • An attack on Transnistria would be tantamount to an attack on Russia, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Friday, according to Reuters. Transnistria is a small breakaway region that is considered to be internationally recognized as part of Moldova, but has housed Russian troops for decades. The warning comes amid increasing concerns, Reuters said, of a Russian plot against Moldova.

From our correspondents

Married on the day of the invasion, one soldier marks two anniversaries: On the morning of Feb. 24, 2022, Ukrainian Sgt. Volodymyr Rusyn got married, hours after getting the early-morning phone call that Russia had invaded. One year later, on his wedding anniversary, he spent the day visiting his troops on the front lines — and making sure his wife got the flowers, report Steve Hendrix and Serhii Korolchuk.

His battalion helped pushed the Russians out of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region in September, and now they are fighting to keep them from taking it back. A year has been long enough for the tide of war to ebb and flow, and he knows Moscow is keen to reoccupy the semi-demolished city, where he sleeps in an abandoned house.

But this day was special. Rusyn was waiting for a friend in western Ukraine to surprise his wife with flowers and — because the 12 hours between the wedding and his mobilization a year ago were enough to create the child they yearned for — with gifts for the daughter who was born in October.

One year of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Portraits of Ukraine: Every Ukrainian’s life has changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion one year ago — in ways both big and small. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.

Battle of attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along an expanse of territory in the east and south. Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and take a look at where the fighting has been concentrated.

A year of living apart: Russia’s invasion, coupled with Ukraine’s martial law preventing fighting-age men from leaving the country, has forced agonizing decisions for millions of Ukrainian families about how to balance safety, duty and love, with once-intertwined lives having become unrecognizable. Here’s what a train station full of goodbyes looked like last year.

Deepening global divides: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a “global coalition,” but a closer look suggests the world is far from united on issues raised by the Ukraine war. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions haven’t stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.

