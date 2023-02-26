Second BTS member begins enlistment process for South Korea’s military

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — BTS’s J-Hope has taken the first step toward enlisting in South Korea’s military, becoming the second member of the world-renowned K-pop group to undertake the country’s mandatory service. “As you heard, the enlistment process has started today,” the dancer and rapper told fans in a live video Sunday, according to South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo. “It does not mean that I am enlisting immediately.”

BTS’s agency, Big Hit Music, said Sunday in a statement that J-Hope, whose full name is Jung Ho-seok, “has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.”

“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns,” the statement added.

Most South Korean men are required to enlist in the military between the ages of 18 and 28. The seven members of BTS, who range in age from 25 to 30, were given the right to postpone their enlistment until age 30 for their contributions to South Korea’s global standing. BTS member Jin became the first of the group to enlist in December, when he turned 30.

Advertisement

J-Hope, who turned 29 this month, was coming up against that deadline. South Korean officials had long mulled whether to exempt the members of BTS from military service altogether, with the issue dividing South Korea’s population. Ultimately, Big Hit announced last year that all members of BTS would complete their military service “based on their own individual plans.”

The band, which went on hiatus last year so its members could pursue solo projects, planned to regroup “around 2025 following their service commitment,” the record label said at the time.

Military service in South Korea is a near-universal experience for young men. There are alternative arrangements for men with health problems, as well as certain athletes or artists, though BTS members do not qualify. In recent years, conscientious objectors — including religious men — have been allowed to take community service roles instead.

Advertisement

Active-duty service typically lasts between 18 and 24 months, depending on the branch of the military. After men complete their service, they become part of the reserves and can be mobilized in case of a conflict.

South Korea technically remains at war with North Korea, and tensions between the two governments regularly flare, though there is no active combat between troops.

After Jin, BTS’s oldest member, enlisted last year, South Korean media reported that he would be stationed at the Yeoncheon army base, near the border with North Korea. It’s not clear where J-Hope will be stationed for his military service.

Following the announcement that J-Hope would follow Jin into service, some BTS fans — who, in a case of art imitating life, call themselves the “Army” — expressed surprise online that J-Hope would enlist before bandmate Suga, who will turn 30 on March 9. Representatives for BTS did not respond to a request for comment on this question Sunday.

Advertisement

But the timing may have more to do with the artists’ individual schedules than their age. Suga announced this month that his first solo world tour will take place between April and June, with further dates to be announced.

Meanwhile, J-Hope, also known by fans as Hobi, released a 10-track solo album, “Jack In The Box,” in July. A documentary about the making of the album was released this month on Disney Plus. He performed solo at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago in August and was recently announced as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

In his live video, he told fans who reacted with sadness to the announcement to expect more from him in the weeks and months ahead. “Though I am doing my military service, I have prepared a variety of things, only for you guys,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article