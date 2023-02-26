Ukraine live briefing: China to host Kremlin ally Lukashenko amid worries about Beijing’s stance on the war Ukrainian service members drive a tank through the front-line city of Bakhmut on Feb. 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. (Reuters)

Listen Gift Article Share

China is set to host Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — this week, amid increasing international scrutiny of Beijing’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine and warnings from Washington that it could be gearing up to supply Moscow with lethal aid.

Chinese officials were notably silent as most attendees at a gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers in India agreed to a statement strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China and Russia refused to sign the document, which meant the two-day summit ended without its usual communique. U.S. officials have told The Washington Post that Beijing is considering providing the Kremlin with artillery shells, a move that could alter the war’s trajectory in Moscow’s favor.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Lukashenko is visiting China starting Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. In a phone call ahead of the visit, the foreign ministers of China and Belarus “exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis,” according to a Chinese readout of the call. China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, apparently emphasized that Beijing “always stands on the side of peace.”

President Biden has ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the immediate term , despite growing pressure from Ukraine. , despite growing pressure from Ukraine. Biden told ABC News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “doesn’t need F-16s now.”

An American veteran fighting in Ukraine was killed in action on Feb. 16, his family , his family told The Post . Andrew Peters, 28, arrived in Ukraine in November to join the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, said his father, John Peters.

Battleground updates

Russian forces are making “marginal territorial gains” around the front-line cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, in the in the eastern Donetsk region , according to the latest battleground report by the Institute for the Study of War , a U.S. think tank.

The threat of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine remains high, according to the Ukrainian military. Russian forces waged 10 attacks using multiple-rocket launchers on Saturday, Ukraine’s armed forces according to the Ukrainian military. Russian forces waged 10 attacks using multiple-rocket launchers on Saturday, Ukraine’s armed forces said , in addition to six missile strikes and five airstrikes.

Global impact

About 10,000 people turned out in Berlin to protest the West’s provision of weapons to Ukraine, as Russia’s invasion enters its second year. “Negotiating does not mean surrendering,” the organizers of the demonstration as Russia’s invasion enters its second year. “Negotiating does not mean surrendering,” the organizers of the demonstration said on their website, calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “stop the escalation in arms deliveries” and lead cease-fire and peace talks.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent nearly 10 months imprisoned in Russia on charges of marijuana possession, made an appearance Saturday at the made an appearance Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards , thanking those who helped secure her release and saying, “Let’s keep fighting to bring home every American still detained overseas.” Griner was arrested last February, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

From our correspondents

Discreetly, and at peril, Russian volunteers help Ukrainian refugees: As the conflict enters its second year, a secret, loosely connected network of volunteers is helping Ukrainians in Russia to flee to Europe. But the Kremlin’s special services are cracking down, Mary Ilyushina and Ksenia Ivanova report.

“In our country, any volunteer organization or any kind of attempt to self-organize is like a red rag for a bull,” said a Ukrainian-born volunteer in her late 50s, who has lived in Russia for most of her life and has a Russian passport. She was at a stop along the snowy highway on her way to bring nine Ukrainians to the Finnish border from St. Petersburg.

GiftOutline Gift Article