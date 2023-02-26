Ukraine live briefing: China to host Kremlin ally Lukashenko amid worries about Beijing’s stance on the war

China is set to host Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — this week, amid increasing international scrutiny of Beijing’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine and warnings from Washington that it could be gearing up to supply Moscow with lethal aid.
Chinese officials were notably silent as most attendees at a gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers in India agreed to a statement strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China and Russia refused to sign the document, which meant the two-day summit ended without its usual communique. U.S. officials have told The Washington Post that Beijing is considering providing the Kremlin with artillery shells, a move that could alter the war’s trajectory in Moscow’s favor.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Discreetly, and at peril, Russian volunteers help Ukrainian refugees: As the conflict enters its second year, a secret, loosely connected network of volunteers is helping Ukrainians in Russia to flee to Europe. But the Kremlin’s special services are cracking down, Mary Ilyushina and Ksenia Ivanova report.
“In our country, any volunteer organization or any kind of attempt to self-organize is like a red rag for a bull,” said a Ukrainian-born volunteer in her late 50s, who has lived in Russia for most of her life and has a Russian passport. She was at a stop along the snowy highway on her way to bring nine Ukrainians to the Finnish border from St. Petersburg.