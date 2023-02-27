Hong Kong ends mask mandate, one of the world’s last

Hong Kong — one of the last holdouts in the world for legally mandated masking, indoors and outside or on public transportation — is dropping the last of its coronavirus restrictions starting Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Hong Kong tried to lure tourists back to the city with a giveaway of a half-million plane tickets.
In January, there was much celebration when the border between Hong Kong and mainland China reopened, allowing families and couples to reunite after years of separation — albeit, at the time, while fully masked.