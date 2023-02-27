U.K., E.U. reset relations with new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — trying really, really hard to finally get Brexit done — on Monday announced an agreement in principle with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on how to handle Northern Ireland trade. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Resolving this bit of leftover Brexit business has been described as a defining test for Sunak — to improve chilly relations with Europe and restore a functioning government in Northern Ireland, as well as to bend ardent Brexiters in his Conservative Party to his support his premiership.

The mechanics, paperwork, inspections of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland — for the movement of medicines, pets, sausages, machine parts, seeds and eggs — has been a consuming issue between Belfast and London, and to a lesser extent, with Brussels.

Unionist politicians in Northern Ireland didn’t like how the territory was treated in the original Brexit deal, signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson in 2020. They complained that new customs checks and other controls on goods coming into the north from Great Britain undermined their connection with the rest of the United Kingdom. And so they have been boycotting Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, creating paralysis within the executive and assembly in Belfast — while extremists stoke fears of a return to sectarian violence.

The British government, trying to figure out a way forward, started talking about overriding that part of the Brexit deal — which in turn aggravated European Union leaders in Brussels, who took Britain to court, charging that it was eroding trust and poised to violate international law.

Sunak and von der Leyen appeared to be on better terms at a news conference in Windsor, England, on Monday. They heaped praise on each other for their commitment and courage, as they celebrated what are essentially tweaks to a side trade deal between huge economies.

Sunak called it a “decisive breakthrough.” The pound rose against the dollar as markets reacted.

Von der Leyen called the deal “historic” and said it would allow Britain and E.U. to begin a “new chapter.”

Hoping, too, to move beyond the stalled politics of old, the two leaders rebranded the Brexit deal’s “Northern Ireland Protocol” as the “Windsor Framework.”

Von der Leyen said the new framework would see paperwork “drastically reduced” for goods moving from Great Britain only into Northern Ireland, while protecting the Europe’s single market and the continent’s high standards for goods.

As to which body would adjudicate disputes involving Northern Ireland trade, Sunak introduced the idea of an “emergency brake,” which could be pulled by the assembly in Belfast, but only in the case of “significant and lasting effects on everyday lives” of people in the north. In that case, the European Court of Justice could play a role, which would opposed by unionists.

The language of the deal was just being published on Monday.

Leaders of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is allied with Sunak’s Conservative Party, have warned they will read the language carefully. It is still possible they may refuse to support the deal — leaving government in Northern Ireland paralyzed.

It is also unclear whether the deal will be approved by hard line Brexiteers in the British Parliament. Sunak was scheduled to give a statement in the House of Commons later on Monday.

After the news conference, Britain deployed some soft power, as King Charles III welcomed von der Leyen to Windsor Castle for a spot of afternoon tea. Photographers captured the moment, even as some grumbled that the monarch should steer clear of politics.

When the United Kingdom was a member of the E.U., none of this mattered, because everyone could take part in the bloc’s free-flowing trade. But when the U.K. — that would be England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland — left the E.U., Brussels insisted that something had to be done about goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to keep them from entering the Republic of Ireland and thereby Europe through a back door.

The result was an agreement to allow Northern Ireland to remain a part of the E.U.’s single market for goods, while erecting customs checks and other controls for goods coming into the north from Great Britain.

What does this have to do with peace on the island of Ireland? A generation ago, there was a hard, militarized border in Ireland between north and south. It was removed following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which ended 30 years of sectarian strife known as “the Troubles,” between Catholics and Protestants, between Irish republicans and pro-Britain unionists. The violence led to 3,500 deaths; most were civilians.

To keep the peace, all sides agreed it was vital there should be no hard border between north and south, and no return to “checkpoints,” even soft ones, with a camera and a customs inspector.

The Biden administration and some lawmakers in the U.S. Congress have warned Britain that nothing in its Brexit deal should undermine the success of the Good Friday Agreement, which marks its 25th anniversary in April.

Irish Leo Varadkar called Monday’s announcement “most welcome.”

