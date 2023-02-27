Ukraine live briefing: U.S. warns China of ‘real costs’ of giving lethal aid to Russia Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, at a White House news briefing. He was the latest U.S. official to warn China against aiding Russia. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned China that there would be “real costs” if Beijing decides to provide military aid to Russia. He adds to a steady drumbeat of commentary on the issue from U.S. officials, who have assessed that Beijing has not yet provided lethal military aid.

Sullivan’s comments come as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Russian ally, is set to travel to China on Tuesday.

Key developments

Key developments

“This war presents real complications for Beijing,” Sullivan said in in an interview with CNN’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. He added that “Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance. But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China. And I think China’s leaders are weighing that as they make their decisions.”

CIA Director William J. Burns echoed concerns about China providing military aid to Russia, stating stating in a separate CNN interview that the United States is “confident” China is “considering the provision of lethal equipment,” but that it would be a “very risky and unwise bet.” Sullivan’s and Burns’s comments come about a week after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China on the same issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed a senior military official without explanation, according to a one-line decree posted Sunday. Eduard Moskalyov, commander of Ukraine's joint forces, was removed from his role just less than a year after he was appointed in March 2022. He had helped oversee fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the West is trying to dismantle Russia. In an interview with the state-owned Rossiya 1 channel, he said of the United States: "They have one goal: to scatter the former Soviet Union and its main part, the Russian Federation." Putin has increasingly framed the war as an existential battle with the West.

"Crimea is Ukraine," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Sunday that marked the ninth anniversary of Russia's 2014 invasion of the territory. However, he demurred when asked whether the United States would support Ukraine in retaking Crimea. "What ultimately happens with Crimea in the context of this war and a settlement of this war is something for the Ukrainians to determine, with the support of the United States," he said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."

Battleground updates

Russian state media touted footage of blitzed buildings and abandoned streets in Bakhmut, the eastern city where Ukrainian forces have been engaging in one of the war's longest battles. Published by RIA Novosti earlier this week, the footage shows the extent of destruction in the region, with barren trees lining streets of broken buildings and piles of rubble.

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, visited Bakhmut to boost morale and discuss strategy, the Ukrainian Army Land Forces said in a Telegram post over the weekend. Most of the city's 80,000 prewar residents have long since evacuated the city because of fierce fighting, the Associated Press reported last week.

Russia launched a spate of attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine, causing civilian casualties, the Ukrainian military said on Facebook on Sunday. "There is a major threat of further missile strikes across Ukraine," it added.

Global impact

Lukashenko is expected to start a three-day visit to China on Tuesday. One of Putin's closest allies, Lukashenko had recently asserted that Belarusian soldiers would join the fight if his nation were to come under attack. He will be traveling on an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Chinese state media.

Zelensky on Sunday met with Saudi Arabia's minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, in "the first official visit of such level by a representative" from the country. "We are working on a higher level of visits and relations," Zelensky said in his nightly address. Saudi Arabia offered $400 million in humanitarian aid during the trip, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram.

Analysis from our correspondents

An awkward tension lies beneath the West’s support for Ukraine: A year ago, Zelensky and his political allies bucked conventional wisdom by surviving the initial Russian onslaught and even delivering a stunning humiliation by routing a Russian attempt to capture Kyiv, writes Ishaan Tharoor for the Today’s WorldView newsletter.

Now, in the second year of the war, there’s an intensifying focus on how it will end. As the conflict continues, it is playing out as a test of wills.

