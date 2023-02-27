Ukraine live briefing: U.S. warns China of ‘real costs’ of giving lethal aid to Russia

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned China that there would be “real costs” if Beijing decides to provide military aid to Russia. He adds to a steady drumbeat of commentary on the issue from U.S. officials, who have assessed that Beijing has not yet provided lethal military aid.
Sullivan’s comments come as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Russian ally, is set to travel to China on Tuesday.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Analysis from our correspondents
An awkward tension lies beneath the West’s support for Ukraine: A year ago, Zelensky and his political allies bucked conventional wisdom by surviving the initial Russian onslaught and even delivering a stunning humiliation by routing a Russian attempt to capture Kyiv, writes Ishaan Tharoor for the Today’s WorldView newsletter.
Now, in the second year of the war, there’s an intensifying focus on how it will end. As the conflict continues, it is playing out as a test of wills.