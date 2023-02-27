Soccer fans shower stadium with teddy bears for Turkey’s earthquake victims

Soccer fans threw thousands of teddy bears onto the pitch during a match in Istanbul on Feb. 26, as donations to Turkey's child earthquake survivors. (Video: The Washington Post)

Fans at a soccer match in Istanbul threw thousands of soft toys onto the pitch in a bid to send a message to the many children affected by recent deadly earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria. The shower of giant teddy bears and other animals came during a Turkish super league game between Besiktas and Antalyaspor on Sunday at the city’s Vodafone Park stadium. On social media, many used the hashtag #BuOyuncakSanaArkadasım, meaning, “This toy is for you, my friend,” to share photos and videos of the plush animals raining down.

The arena usually seats 42,000 people. At this particular match, an array of multicolored stuffed animals could be seen in the stands before they were sent flying through the air as music played.

The outpouring of donations came 4 minutes 17 seconds into the match — marking the exact time the first earthquake hit earlier this month: 4:17 a.m.

Fans of Besiktas and Antalyaspor threw stuffed toys onto the pitch when the clock was at 04:17 as a sign of solidarity for children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria ❤️pic.twitter.com/tPRWv1cr0K — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 27, 2023

Among the toys tossed onto the pitch were pink dolls and sparkly unicorns, fluffy rabbits, monkeys, elephants and fish. Some people threw scarves and hats — donations they hoped would keep those displaced by the disaster warm amid harsh winter conditions.

The scene was hailed as “incredibly moving” by some who watched footage of the incident online.

More than 47,000 people were killed across Turkey and Syria after two powerful earthquakes — of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 — struck on Feb. 6. An estimated 93,000 buildings were entirely or partially destroyed, leaving hundreds of thousands injured, trapped under the rubble or homeless.

Across a number of cities in Turkey, residents are still being forced to sleep in cars or tents following what Turkish officials say is the country’s biggest disaster in modern history.

Soccer players and stadium workers on the field picked up the toys as they landed, placing them to one side before applauding the crowd.

In a statement on its website, Besiktas football club thanked fans for taking part in the “meaningful event,” which soccer officials said would “give morale” to the children affected by the deadly earthquakes.

The club said that the event was organized in partnership with Turkish store “Toyzz Shop,” which said on Instagram ahead of the game that all proceeds from soft toys being sold at the stadium would go toward helping earthquake victims.

