Ukraine live briefing: War to dominate G-20 discussions; Belarusian leader to visit China

By
and  
 
February 28, 2023 at 1:50 a.m. EST
People walk down a street during ongoing shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Feb. 27. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

The war in Ukraine is likely to loom over discussions at a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers, to be held in India on Wednesday and Thursday.

Last weekend, finance chiefs from the world’s most powerful economies ended a meeting without issuing their usual communique after failing to achieve consensus on sections that condemned the year-old conflict. China and Russia declined to sign the document. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov — who walked out on discussions denouncing the invasion at a G-20 meeting in Bali last year — will attend the latest gathering, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the former Soviet countries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ahead of the G-20 meeting, as the United States looks to deepen ties to Central Asia in a potential counterbalance to the influence of Russia and China. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday accused China of being anything “but an honest broker” over the conflict and its assistance to Russia.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Russia will not resume its participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty until Washington is ready to listen to Moscow’s position and its security concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published Tuesday with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper. President Vladimir Putin announced last week that Russia would suspend its role in the talks.
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will begin a three-day visit to China on Tuesday. Lukashenko is one of Putin’s closest allies and recently said that Belarusian soldiers would join Russia’s fight against Ukraine if his nation were to come under attack.
  • Senior U.S. defense officials will appear in front of two House committees to discuss U.S. security assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday, as Republicans step up scrutiny of the Biden administration’s aid efforts for Kyiv.

Battleground updates

  • A wave of drone attacks across Ukraine is further evidence that Kyiv needs modern combat aircraft, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday in his nightly address. Ukrainian forces shot down 11 of the 14 attack drones, he said, “but we will be able to fully protect the sky when the aviation taboo in relations with our partners is lifted.”
  • The situation in the besieged front-line city of Bakhmut is becoming increasingly difficult, Zelensky said. Russian forces “are constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions,” he added. Military experts say Bakhmut is of limited strategic value, but the city has taken on great symbolic value as Moscow attempts to regain the upper hand after months of battleground setbacks.

Global impact

  • Budget airline Wizz Air said it would end flights to the Moldovan capital of Chisinau next month because of concerns over the safety of Moldovan airspace. The former Soviet republic shares a border with Ukraine and recently disclosed an attempted plot by Russia to topple its pro-West government.
  • Putin has given U.S. actor Steven Seagal a state decoration for his work as a special representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, according to the Associated Press. Seagal publicly backed Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea and in 2017 was banned from entering Ukraine for five years.

From our correspondents

In Kyiv, Yellen showcases heft of economic aid to Ukraine: Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s visit to Kyiv on Monday, a week after a surprise trip by President Biden, underscores Washington’s commitment to helping to Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion, Kamila Hrabchuk and Missy Ryan report.

“We have a basic moral duty to stand by you in your darkest hour,” Yellen said at a heavily guarded event at a school. “It is in our vital interests to see a free and stable Europe. And it is critical that we deter any other would-be aggressors who may be emboldened to otherwise seize territory.”

One year of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Portraits of Ukraine: Every Ukrainian’s life has changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion one year ago — in ways both big and small. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.

Battle of attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along an expanse of territory in the east and south. Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and take a look at where the fighting has been concentrated.

A year of living apart: Russia’s invasion, coupled with Ukraine’s martial law preventing fighting-age men from leaving the country, has forced agonizing decisions for millions of Ukrainian families about how to balance safety, duty and love, with once-intertwined lives having become unrecognizable. Here’s what a train station full of goodbyes looked like last year.

Deepening global divides: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a “global coalition,” but a closer look suggests the world is far from united on issues raised by the Ukraine war. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions haven’t stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.

Loading...
Loading...