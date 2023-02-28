Ukraine live briefing: War to dominate G-20 discussions; Belarusian leader to visit China

The war in Ukraine is likely to loom over discussions at a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers, to be held in India on Wednesday and Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the former Soviet countries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ahead of the G-20 meeting, as the United States looks to deepen ties to Central Asia in a potential counterbalance to the influence of Russia and China. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday accused China of being anything “but an honest broker” over the conflict and its assistance to Russia.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
In Kyiv, Yellen showcases heft of economic aid to Ukraine: Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s visit to Kyiv on Monday, a week after a surprise trip by President Biden, underscores Washington’s commitment to helping to Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion, Kamila Hrabchuk and Missy Ryan report.
“We have a basic moral duty to stand by you in your darkest hour,” Yellen said at a heavily guarded event at a school. “It is in our vital interests to see a free and stable Europe. And it is critical that we deter any other would-be aggressors who may be emboldened to otherwise seize territory.”
Portraits of Ukraine: Every Ukrainian’s life has changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion one year ago — in ways both big and small. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.
Battle of attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along an expanse of territory in the east and south. Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and take a look at where the fighting has been concentrated.
A year of living apart: Russia’s invasion, coupled with Ukraine’s martial law preventing fighting-age men from leaving the country, has forced agonizing decisions for millions of Ukrainian families about how to balance safety, duty and love, with once-intertwined lives having become unrecognizable. Here’s what a train station full of goodbyes looked like last year.
Deepening global divides: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a “global coalition,” but a closer look suggests the world is far from united on issues raised by the Ukraine war. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions haven’t stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.