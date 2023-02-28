Russian authorities on alert after flurry of drone sightings

A flurry of overnight drone sightings in western Russia, including in Moscow region about 60 miles southeast of the capital, put authorities on high alert for attacks on Tuesday.
In only one case did a drone appear to carry out a successful strike, causing a fire at an oil refinery in Tuapse, in the Krasnodar region, not far from the Ukrainian border. Russian authorities blamed Ukraine, claiming that the drones were targeting civilian infrastructure, and said most of the drones had been intercepted and shot down. There were no reports of casualties.
Kyiv did not immediately claim responsibility, but Ukraine is widely believed to be responsible for several drone strikes on Russia territory, including at least two attacks in December on the Engels-2 strategic bomber base in Saratov, on the Volga River, and another at the Dyagilevo military air base in the Ryazan region.
The drone reported in Kolomna, by the Moscow region governor, Andrey Vorobyov, was believed to be the closest sighting of an unmanned aerial vehicle to the Russian capital since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.
In recent weeks, the Russian military has installed air defense systems in Moscow, including a Pantsir antiaircraft system, on top of public buildings. One such system was deployed opposite Luzhniki Stadium last week where Putin attended a patriotic rally commemorating the first anniversary of the invasion.
“The target was probably a civilian infrastructure facility, it was not damaged, Vorobyov, the regional governor, wrote on Telegram. “There are no casualties or destruction.”
Although Putin did not specifically cite Tuesday’s drone sightings while speaking at a board meeting of Russia’s main security agency, the FSB, he demanded that tighter security be put in place along the country’s border with Ukraine.
“It is necessary to keep the Russian-Ukrainian border under special control, to put a barrier for sabotage groups there,” Putin said. “The FSB must respond to the intensification of Western intelligence activities against Russia.”
In all, governors and other officials reported roughly a dozen drone sightings on Tuesday morning.
Since the invasion a year ago, occupied Crimea, which Russia illegally invaded and annexed in 2014, and Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been targeted in a slew of drone attacks.
Russia, meanwhile, has carried out a relentless bombing campaign of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, using missiles and Iranian-made, self-detonating Shahed drones.
Tuesday’s flurry of drone activity appeared to set Russian authorities on edge.
TV and radio stations in multiple Russian regions were interrupted by messages warning of impending airstrikes, after hackers appeared to broadcast an alarm, telling listeners to head immediately to local bomb shelters.
Authorities in St Petersburg, meanwhile, shut the airport’s airspace around 9 a.m. It reopened shortly before noon.
“Pulkovo Airport temporarily does not accept or send planes,” the city government said in a statement, without providing an explanation for the closure.
Several Russian media outlets had reported that an unidentified object was seen above the airport and that fighter jets were scrambled to investigate.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that two drones had been downed overnight in Krasnodar region and in the Republic of Adygea, close to Crimea and the Black Sea.
According to a ministry statement, the drones lost control and deviated from their flight path and were shot down by the Russian military. One fell into a field. “The Kyiv regime attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure,” the ministry said.
Writing on Telegram, Marat Kumpilov, head of the Republic of Adygea, told people to “stay calm” and that investigators were working at the crash site. “The most important thing is that there were no victims or injuries. There is some damage to the outbuildings of a cattle farm,” Kumpilov wrote on Telegram.
The drone in the Moscow region was reportedly downed near a gas station close to the city of Kolomna, about 60 miles southeast of Moscow. The governors of Bryansk and Belgorod regions, which lie close to the border with Ukraine, in western Russia, also reported attempted drone attacks early Tuesday.
“The wreckage of three drones was found in Belgorod. There were no casualties, but there was damage: Somewhere windows were broken, somewhere cars were slightly damaged. Special services are already dealing with the situation,” Belgorod’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a statement.
In Tuapse, residents reported hearing two explosions, which were followed by a fire at a local oil refinery. Emergency services workers extinguished the blaze. The Tuapse city administration said that the fire did not damage oil containers or cause a spill and that there were no injuries.
Natalia Abbakumova in Riga, Latvia, contributed to this report.
One year of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Portraits of Ukraine: Every Ukrainian’s life has changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion one year ago — in ways both big and small. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.
Battle of attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along an expanse of territory in the east and south. Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and take a look at where the fighting has been concentrated.
A year of living apart: Russia’s invasion, coupled with Ukraine’s martial law preventing fighting-age men from leaving the country, has forced agonizing decisions for millions of Ukrainian families about how to balance safety, duty and love, with once-intertwined lives having become unrecognizable. Here’s what a train station full of goodbyes looked like last year.
Deepening global divides: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a “global coalition,” but a closer look suggests the world is far from united on issues raised by the Ukraine war. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions haven’t stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.