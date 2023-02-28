Airline to suspend Moldova flights after Russian missile crossed airspace

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Hungarian low-cost airline will suspend flights to and from Moldova’s main airport starting March 14 due to rising safety concerns, weeks after a Russian missile launched at Ukraine flew over Moldova. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Wizz Air said in a statement that the elevated safety risk in Moldovan airspace had compelled it to make “the difficult but responsible decision” to suspend flights to Chisinau, the capital, Reuters reported.

But Moldova’s Civil Aeronautical Authority and Ministry of Infrastructure disputed Wizz Air’s view that the country’s airspace is hazardous. It also expressed regret about “the sudden decision” taken by the airline.

Wizz Air’s announcement comes after a Russian missile launched in a barrage of strikes on Ukraine crossed over Moldova this month, just 22 miles from the border of neighboring Romania, a NATO member. Also this month, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Russia had sought to topple the country’s pro-West government by fomenting violence. Russia has denied that accusation.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine, is a former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people.

Last week, Moldova dismissed Russian claims of a Ukrainian plot targeting Russian forces stationed in Transnistria, a Moscow-backed breakaway region in eastern Moldova.

Wizz Air’s planned suspension adds to other travel disruptions resulting from the war in Ukraine. Kyiv has suspended all civilian air travel to and from Ukraine, although it has allowed overland crossings at checkpoints on the borders with friendly neighbors, including Moldova. Checkpoints with Russia, Belarus and Transnistria are closed.

Gui Lohmann, the deputy director of the Griffith Institute for Tourism in Brisbane, Australia, said Wizz Air’s decision appears to reflect not only the war in Ukraine but also the low demand for aviation in Moldova due to the country’s struggling economy. “This is not the best environment for any airline to be in,” he said.

Lodging companies such as Airbnb, major U.S. airliners and hotel chains such as Marriott have downsized or suspended activities in Russia since the invasion.

Wizz Air’s Twitter account declined to comment when asked by customers about reports of the suspension. It services flights throughout Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. Wizz Air could not be immediately reached for comment.

The airline said it would instead increase flights from the nearby Romanian city of Iasi.

However, Moldovan authorities said Wizz Air had applied for continued flights in and out of the country into the summer, which had been approved.

The war in Ukraine has hurt Moldova’s economy, which had already been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, sending inflation above 30 percent last year.

