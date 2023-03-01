Who is Bola Tinubu, winner of Nigeria’s presidential election?

Former Lagos governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the winner in Nigeria’s presidential election this week — the most closely contested leadership poll there since 1999.
Now Tinubu leads Africa’s most populous country and largest economy. His supporters say his experience improving infrastructure and civil services in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub, means he is well-equipped to take on Nigeria’s spiraling economic and security crises.
Here’s what you need to know about Nigeria’s new leader, who takes office in May.