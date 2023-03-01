Who is Bola Tinubu, winner of Nigeria’s presidential election?

The 70-year-old contender won 36 percent of the vote, beating out Atiku Abubakar, the 76-year-old former vice president on his sixth presidential bid, and Peter Obi, a 61-year-old third-party candidate and political outsider popular among Nigeria’s youth.

Former Lagos governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the winner in Nigeria’s presidential election this week — the most closely contested leadership poll there since 1999.

Now Tinubu leads Africa’s most populous country and largest economy. His supporters say his experience improving infrastructure and civil services in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub, means he is well-equipped to take on Nigeria’s spiraling economic and security crises.