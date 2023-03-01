Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to ‘vacate’ Frogmore Cottage

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been asked to give up the royal residence gifted to them to use by Queen Elizabeth II. “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesman for the couple said in an email.

It’s unclear exactly why they are now being asked to clear out the five-bedroom property in Windsor, which was their primary home in Britain before they decamped to California.

In a “world exclusive” on Frogxit, the Sun tabloid, citing unnamed sources, said the five-bedroom property had been offered to Prince Andrew. The tabloid also said that King Charles III plans to ax his younger brother’s royal allowance. Andrew’s spokesman did not respond to The Washington Post’s emailed questions.

The reports come ahead of Charles’s coronation in May — and ahead of a major review of royal household finances. Every five years, the British government reassesses the formula for the taxpayer-funded “Sovereign Grant” — used to cover the operating costs of the royal household, including staff salaries, palace renovations and travel. Any changes to that formula are expected to come into effect next month.

Frogmore Cottage was the subject of much controversy after $2.9 million of taxpayer money was spent on renovations. Harry and Meghan repaid the money in full after they announced they were quitting their jobs as working royals.

If the reports are true, then Andrew, the disgraced younger brother of the king, would be moving into a property with extensive renovations paid for by Harry and Meghan. It would also amount to an effective downgrade of his current living arrangements.

Since 2004, Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge, a sprawling house three miles from Windsor Castle. He lives there with Sarah Ferguson, although the couple are divorced, and the late queen’s corgis. In his memoir “Spare,” Harry describes Royal Lodge as having “one foot in another world” with “dizzyingly high ceilings” and a “pebbled driveway winding serenely through vivid gardens.”

Both Frogmore Cottage and Royal Lodge are a part of the Crown Estate, meaning that technically they are owned by the monarch.

Charles has long signaled that he wants to slim down the monarchy, and since he became king questions have swirled over which royal duties will be carried out by whom — and especially how he’ll handle his wayward relatives.

Andrew was cast into the royal wilderness in the midst of a lawsuit filed by an American who said she was forced to have sexual encounters with him when she was a teenager. Andrew denies any wrongdoing but settled the lawsuit last year. The queen also took away his titles and patronages.

It is unclear if Harry and Meghan will come to Britain in May for the coronation, and if so, where they would stay.

In “Spare,” Harry recounts asking his grandmother, the queen, to help with his and Meghan’s housing situation after they found their quarters at Nottingham Cottage in London too small. The queen recommended Frogmore Cottage, which she said was lovely but at the time “a bit of a building site.” Harry described it as “charming, full of potential” and told the queen it was a “dream come true.”

