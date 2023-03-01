Ukraine live briefing: Battle for Bakhmut intensifies; G-20 foreign ministers to meet

The bloody battle for the besieged city of Bakhmut is intensifying, as Russian forces deploy mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group to break through the eastern city’s defenses, according to Ukrainian military officials. Many hundreds have been killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the world’s most powerful economies are gathering in India on Wednesday for a Group of 20 summit that will be dominated by discussions on the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is among those attending, according to the ministry.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Congress presses Pentagon on Biden’s reluctance to give Ukraine F-16s: Amid growing pressure from Ukrainian officials and others, a top U.S. defense official has told lawmakers that supplying warplanes to Kyiv is not the wisest use of U.S. funds at this stage in the war, reports Dan Lamothe.
“I do think this conversation will continue,” Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, explained to members of the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. “It’s just hard for me to tell any member of Congress, of the American public, that the best use of that dollar spent right now is on F-16s,” Kahl said.