Ukraine live briefing: Battle for Bakhmut intensifies; G-20 foreign ministers to meet

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that China will face sanctions if it supplies lethal support to Russia. China has vehemently denied any such plans, and in recent days has been positioning itself as a potential peacemaker in the conflict.

Finland’s Parliament is expected to vote Wednesday on the country’s accession to NATO, a step that would bring it closer to joining the trans-Atlantic military alliance. The bid still needs to be approved by Turkey, which has indicated that it views Finland’s application more favorably than Sweden’s because of concerns around Stockholm’s approach to groups Ankara considers to be terrorists. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called on Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify both countries’ accession.