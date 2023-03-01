Ukraine live briefing: Battle for Bakhmut intensifies; G-20 foreign ministers to meet

March 1, 2023 at 1:59 a.m. EST
Ukrainian service members ride a military vehicle near the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region Feb. 27. (Reuters)

The bloody battle for the besieged city of Bakhmut is intensifying, as Russian forces deploy mercenaries from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group to break through the eastern city’s defenses, according to Ukrainian military officials. Many hundreds have been killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the world’s most powerful economies are gathering in India on Wednesday for a Group of 20 summit that will be dominated by discussions on the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is among those attending, according to the ministry.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that China will face sanctions if it supplies lethal support to Russia. China has vehemently denied any such plans, and in recent days has been positioning itself as a potential peacemaker in the conflict.
  • Blinken made the remarks during a stopover in Kazakhstan on his way to the G-20 meeting, where he met with officials from a handful of former Soviet nations in central Asia that have kept close ties to Russia. Blinken said he was “conscious of the spillover consequences of Russia’s aggression” and was working to lessen the blow of international sanctions against Russia on the region.
  • Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin-friendly president of Belarus, is continuing his state visit to China on Wednesday. The two sides are expected to sign agreements deepening cooperation on trade, education and technology.
  • Finland’s Parliament is expected to vote Wednesday on the country’s accession to NATO, a step that would bring it closer to joining the trans-Atlantic military alliance. The bid still needs to be approved by Turkey, which has indicated that it views Finland’s application more favorably than Sweden’s because of concerns around Stockholm’s approach to groups Ankara considers to be terrorists. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called on Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify both countries’ accession.

Battleground updates

  • Ukraine’s military said early Wednesday they had repelled 85 attacks in Bakhmut and other towns in the area in the past day. In his nightly address, Zelensky called Bakhmut “the most difficult situation” on the front lines.
  • Water will begin flowing from Russia’s Rostov region to residents of occupied areas of Ukraine’s Donbas in April, following the construction of a new pipeline, Russian state-owned TV station Zvezda reported Wednesday. The site was visited by top defense officials, as the Kremlin attempts to put a positive spin on the invasion, which is facing increasing opposition in Russia as it enters its second year.
  • Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for a drone strike that caused a fire at an oil refinery inside Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. No casualties were reported, but a rush of drone sightings, including near Moscow, had authorities on high alert Tuesday.

From our correspondents

Congress presses Pentagon on Biden’s reluctance to give Ukraine F-16s: Amid growing pressure from Ukrainian officials and others, a top U.S. defense official has told lawmakers that supplying warplanes to Kyiv is not the wisest use of U.S. funds at this stage in the war, reports Dan Lamothe.

I do think this conversation will continue,” Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, explained to members of the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. “It’s just hard for me to tell any member of Congress, of the American public, that the best use of that dollar spent right now is on F-16s,” Kahl said.

