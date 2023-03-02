Blinken has rare encounter with Russia’s Lavrov at G-20 meeting in India

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW DELHI — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a brief encounter with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting in India’s capital on Thursday in the first face-to-face meeting between the two diplomats since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight During the less-than-10-minute exchange, Blinken urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend cooperation in the New START nuclear arms treaty and accept a U.S. proposal for the release of U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, said a senior State Department official familiar with the discussion.

Blinken also reaffirmed Washington’s support for Ukraine’s peace proposal that maintains the country’s territorial integrity, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations.

The official declined to discuss Lavrov’s response but said Washington did not suspect that Russia has changed its position about the war in Ukraine.

“We always remain hopeful that the Russians will reverse their decision and be prepared to engage in a diplomatic process,” said the official. “I wouldn’t say that coming out of this encounter there was any expectation that things will change in the near term.”

Blinken’s contacts with any Russian officials have been extremely rare since the start of the war. Last year, he spoke to Lavrov on the phone in a discussion primarily about the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

