Ukraine live briefing: War to dominate agenda at G-20 meeting in Delhi

March 2, 2023 at 2:40 a.m. EST
A destroyed Russian tank in the town of Svyatogirsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on March 1. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate the agenda at the Group of 20 summit Thursday in New Delhi. The foreign ministers of the world’s major economies, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, will be in attendance.

The talks come amid high tensions between the United States and China, with White House officials warning that China may step in to aid Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. Blinken, who wrapped up a visit to Central Asia before heading to India, said he had no plans to meet his counterparts from China or Russia.

Key developments

  • Blinken does not intend to hold bilateral meetings with Lavrov or China’s Qing Gang at the G-20 gathering but expects they will be in group sessions together, he said Wednesday. During the last G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia in July, Lavrov walked out of a meeting when Western countries criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • The G-20 meeting will be a test for India’s diplomacy as it tries to maintain a neutral stance on the invasion. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters ahead of the meeting on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will be an important point of discussion but that the impact on the rest of the world is an equally important focus.
  • Russia is probably trying to further constrain the International Atomic Energy Agency’s presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, said Wednesday. In early February, the nuclear watchdog agency was forced to delay a rotation of personnel at the plant over security reasons. Later that month, dozens of detonations occurred near the plant, ISW said.
  • Russia said it will only renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative if barriers to its own exports of grains and fertilizers are lifted, Reuters reported Wednesday. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, is set to expire on March 18.

Battleground updates

  • Russian forces are making advances in Bakhmut, the besieged city in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has intensified, Ukrainian military officials and ISW said Wednesday. Geolocated footage from Wednesdayshowed Russian forces had advanced on the southern limits of the city, ISW said. Analysts say capturing the city would largely be a symbolic victory for Russia.
  • A Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia killed two people overnight, Anatoly Kurtev, the city’s acting mayor, said on Telegram. He added that some people were trapped under the rubble of a five-story residential building that was damaged in the strike, and the injured were being evacuated.

Global impact

  • Slovakia is considering a proposal to give Ukraine 10 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jet planes, the country’s defense minister told the Associated Press Wednesday. The development comes amid pressure on the United States to supply F-16s to Ukraine as it prepares for a Russian spring offensive. The White House has so far declined Ukraine’s requests.
  • Ukraine’s share in European exports reached prewar levels in December, according to Eurostat, the bloc’s statistics agency, for the first time since Russia’s invasion began over a year ago.
  • President Biden signed an executive order extending a “national emergency” over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday. The order said that Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its invasion of Ukraine “continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”
  • The Sakharov Center, a museum in Moscow named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, is set to close as part of Russia’s broader wartime purge of human rights activists. The center has until the end of April to dismantle its museum exhibition focused on the repressions of the Soviet gulag, and to remove Sakharov’s archives and his bust.

From our correspondents

A girl drew an antiwar picture in school. Russia detained her father. The father of a 12-year-old Russian girl is facing criminal charges and a possible three-year sentence for an antiwar illustration she made in her elementary school art class. The girl has been temporarily placed in an orphanage — the latest example of families getting caught up in the Kremlin’s crackdown on criticism of the war, Francesca Ebel reports.

Students had been asked to make patriotic drawings to celebrate soldiers fighting on the front lines. Instead, Masha Moskalyova drew a woman standing in front of a Ukrainian flag, shielding a child from Russian missiles, with the words “no to war.”

