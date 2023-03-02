Ukraine live briefing: War to dominate agenda at G-20 meeting in Delhi

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate the agenda at the Group of 20 summit Thursday in New Delhi. The foreign ministers of the world’s major economies, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, will be in attendance.
The talks come amid high tensions between the United States and China, with White House officials warning that China may step in to aid Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. Blinken, who wrapped up a visit to Central Asia before heading to India, said he had no plans to meet his counterparts from China or Russia.