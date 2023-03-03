The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Top Moroccan soccer player charged with rape in France

March 3, 2023 at 7:08 a.m. EST
Moroccan national team soccer player Achraf Hakimi, seen in January 2022, is facing rape charges in France. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS — Moroccan national team soccer player Achraf Hakimi is facing an investigation in France after being charged with rape Thursday evening, the prosecutor’s office in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre said Friday.

Hakimi has been placed under judicial supervision and has been banned from contacting his alleged victim, the office added.

Playing for Morocco’s national team, Hakimi was a key figure during the soccer World Cup in Qatar last year.

Under French law, the charges against Hakimi will not automatically result in a trial and could still be dismissed.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Spain, currently plays as a defender for France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) club, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hakimi was seen training with other club members on Friday, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to French media reports, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office launched a preliminary investigation Monday, after a woman told authorities that she had been raped by the soccer player at his home in Boulogne-Billancourt on the outskirts of Paris. The alleged incident reportedly happened last Saturday.

Hakimi’s lawyer could not immediately be reached. In an interview with the French Le Parisien newspaper, his lawyer previously said the accusations were “false.”

