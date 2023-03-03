Heavy fighting as Russians advance in Bakhmut but Ukrainian units hold on

DONETSK REGION, Ukraine — The battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine continued to rage on Friday, with Russian forces “constantly hitting the city randomly with artillery, grads and mortars,” a Ukrainian soldier Yuriy Syrotyuk, 46, who is stationed in the north of the city with Ukraine’s Fifth Independent Assault Brigade, said by phone.
But Ukrainian forces were still in control of some parts of Bakhmut, and have not been ordered to retreat, Syrotyuk said, despite new claims on Friday from Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, that Russian forces had “practically surrounded” the city.
Other Ukrainian solders said that further reinforcements were being deployed to Bakhmut, even as some specialized units were told to redeploy to long-planned fallback positions.
In a show of Ukraine’s continuing resolve to hold the line, the commander of Kyiv’s eastern group of force, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky visited some of his troops in Bakhmut, according to a Telegram post by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
“The enemy does not give up hope of capturing Bakhmut and continues to accumulate forces to occupy the city,” the ministry said in its statement. “Intense fighting is taking place in and around the city itself.” It added, that Syrsky on his visit had heard reports about “the problematic issues related to increasing the defense capability of our units on the front line.”
The ministry did not identify the precise location Syrsky visited and the details could not be independently verified by The Washington Post.
Prigozhin spoke in a video posted Friday on Telegram in which he claimed to be recording from a rooftop in the embattled city, which has been the subject of months of bloody fighting.
He then paraded three men who appeared to be captured local fighters on camera — a potential war crime — and said that Ukrainian forces should withdraw to “give them a chance to leave the city.” The Post could not independently verify Prigozhin’s claims to have “practically surrounded” Bakhmut.
However, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington based research group, citing geolocated footage said on Thursday that pro-Kremlin forces have made gains in areas near Bakhmut.
“The enemy is right now on three sides trying to get to us,” Syrotyuk said, with some of the heaviest fighting striking the city’s south. Prigozhin’s claims, he said, amount to “boasting.”
Despite Prigozhin’s assertions, Syrotyuk said the situation did not feel like it had significantly changed in the last 24 hours. He added that his last meal — chicken strips and rice — was even served hot, a sign of relative normalcy.“ The fate of Bakhmut will be decided by the Ukrainian army,” he said. “If the command is to stand, we will stand. If the command is to change positions we will change positions.”
But their greatest challenge, he said, continues to be a lack of adequate ammunition. Ukrainian troops have pleaded for additional support from the West to push back the Russians from the city, which has become symbolic over the past months as the Ukrainians resisted ceding territory in the east.
Syrotyuk, a grenade launcher operator who uses an American-made MK-19, said that they are rapidly running out of shells and other crucial supplies. If fighting had been at this level of intensity last summer, he would have launched some 300 grenades toward Russian forces per day, he said. With his supplies now running extremely low, his commanders are limiting him to using just five to 10.
“Sometimes I see the enemy and I know I could destroy them but I don’t have anything to do it with,” he said.
Away from the fighting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received a boisterous round of laughter on Friday after telling an audience in India that Moscow was the victim, not the aggressor, in the one-year war in Ukraine.
“The war was launched against us,” said Lavrov, prompting a burst of guffaws from an audience of academics, government officials, activists and businesspeople.
On Friday, President Biden was also due to meet in Washington on Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with the war in Ukraine expected to be high on their agenda.
Suliman reported from London. Isabelle Khurshudyan in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, David L. Stern in Kyiv, Ukraine, Robyn Dixon in Riga, Latvia, and John Hudson in New Delhi contributed to this report.
