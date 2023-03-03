Chinese leader Xi embarks on ‘intensive’ overhaul as he cements power

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will oversee an “intensive” and “wide-ranging” government overhaul at a landmark political meeting beginning Sunday that will usher in a new generation of officials close to Xi and cement his control as he begins his second decade in power. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), is expected to approve a “reform plan” that expands the party’s role in the technology sector and in the private sector, as well as reforming financial regulation and national security.

The changes come at a time of deep economic uncertainty at home after years of restrictive covid policies paralyzed the economy and slowed growth to its lowest levels since the 1970s, and increased hostility outside as China’s relationship with the United States reaches new lows.

Advertisement

At a party meeting this week, Xi described the “high winds and choppy waters” that his country faces, citing the economic obstacles of “shrinking demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations.”

The annual political event is known within China as lianghui, or the Two Sessions — the annual meetings of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a body that advises the Chinese Communist Party; and the NPC, the party’s legislative body, with about 3,000 members representing different sectors of society.

At this year’s meetings, officials will announce the largest leadership reshuffle in a decade as well as a gross domestic product target and policies aimed at recovering lost confidence in the Chinese economy.

Here is what to expect:

The new government lineup

The Two Sessions, which could last up to two weeks, take place after a key party congress in October at which Xi broke with succession norms to secure a third five-year term. At the NPC, which begins Sunday, Xi will be officially appointed president, adding to his titles as head of the party and the military.

Delegates will also approve the new premier in charge of the State Council, China’s cabinet. Li Qiang — an ally of Xi’s and the former party secretary of Shanghai, who oversaw a deeply unpopular lockdown that sowed the seeds for nationwide protests — is expected to replace current premier Li Keqiang.

Officials will also announce the vice premiers to serve under Li, and the heads of various government ministries, commissions, the central bank, as well as the Supreme Court and the country’s highest prosecutor, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Advertisement

“The nitty-gritty of what Chinese governance is going to look like in the third term of Xi Jinping will become a lot clearer,” said Neysun Mahboubi, a research scholar at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Study of Contemporary China.

Focus on the economy

Officials are focused on boosting consumer and investor confidence. As a result of continuous lockdowns, a property crisis and dampened domestic demand, China’s economy grew only 3 percent last year, missing its target of 5.5 percent.

On Sunday, outgoing premier Li Keqiang will deliver a work report outlining a GDP target that analysts expect to be around 5 percent and as high as 6 percent, as leaders try to engineer a post-pandemic recovery.

The new government lineup will also give clues as to the direction of the economy. For decades, pragmatic bureaucrats under the premier have been charged with the economy, but under Xi that has changed, with Li Keqiang largely sidelined.

Advertisement

“There’s a worry that this era is coming to an end because of the overall direction and trajectory Xi Jinping wants to take the country [and] his emphasis on political loyalty above expertise,” said Scott Kennedy, an expert in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, at a briefing on the Two Sessions.

“There is the question about whether this new team will have the capacity and space to be smart, pragmatic stewards of the economy,” he said.

The meeting will end with a news conference hosted by the new premier, Li Qiang. Observers will be closely watching for signs of how he will handle that portfolio.

A government overhaul

This year’s Two Sessions are expected to unveil institutional reforms that will further cement party control over more areas of decision-making. In a speech given by Xi this week, he said “intensive” and “wide ranging” reforms would target “key industries.” A summary of a meeting of the party’s central committee also led by Xi this week called on officials to recognize the “urgency” of reforming party and state institutions, and said the reform plan would be submitted to the NPC.

“Xi has said ‘I’m going to do it all’,” said Trey McArver, co-founder of Trivium China, a research group. “The party is going to be in charge of all of this.”

Since Xi came to power in 2012, he has overseen a reversal of a decades-long policy of increased separation between the party and the government, implemented as a reaction to Mao Zedong’s ideological leadership, which held policymaking hostage to politics.

Advertisement

“This trend has been obvious since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012,” said Wang Hsin-hsien, professor of East Asian studies at National Chengchi University in Taipei. While details of the overhaul have not been released, Wang expected the restructuring to be similar in scale to the major changes of 2018, when party organizations took over powers that had previously belonged to the State Council.

Expanding party control over more areas of decision-making while installing his loyalists in top positions may bring its own set of risks to Xi, who still faces the aftermath of the abrupt abandonment of China’s zero-covid policy.

All the people at the table are Xi’s people, Wang said. “Who are you going to put the blame on when something goes wrong?”

Vic Chiang in Taipei contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article