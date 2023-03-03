Russia’s Lavrov elicits cheers and groans at Indian political dialogue

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW DELHI — A boisterous international audience of academics, diplomats and business executives both cheered and groaned as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov presented Russia’s view of the Ukraine war, reflecting global splits on the crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight To loud applause, Lavrov emphasized what he called a “double standard” in questions directed to him about the war in Ukraine, especially when contrasted with the United States’ own military interventions in past decades.

“Have you been interested in these years [in] what is going on in Iraq, what is going on in Afghanistan?” he asked his interviewer, pausing to a round of applause. “[You] believe that the United States has the right to declare a threat to its national interest, any place on earth, like they did in Yugoslavia, in Iraq, in Libya, in Syria … and you don’t ask them any questions?”

However, his assertion that Moscow was the victim, not the aggressor, in the conflict only elicited a collective eye roll from the audience. “The war was launched against us using the Ukrainian people,” he said to audible groans.

Lavrov made the comments during the Raisina Dialogue — one of a shrinking number of major international conferences that still invites Russian officials in the aftermath of the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Hosted by Indian think tank Observer Research Foundation, it also allowed for an audience with a rare mix of allegiances in an increasingly polarized world.

The audience reaction represents the divided views in India and many other parts of the world about the war. On Thursday, the meeting of the Group of 20 wealthiest countries’ foreign ministers in New Delhi failed to release a joint agreement due to opposition from China and Russia on wording about the war. Lavrov has traveled extensively across Asia, Africa and the Middle East raising support for the Russian view of the conflict.

In particular, India has carved out a position in between the two world powers as it also attempts to represent a collective Global South voice on the world stage. With a strong historical relationship with Russia dating back to its independence, it has ramped up its imports of Russian crude oil to record levels and maintained its reliance on the Kremlin’s military supplies. India has consistently abstained from all United Nation votes calling for an end to the Russian invasion.

Lavrov’s criticism of Western hypocrisy and its selective focus on human rights fell on receptive ears in India, where officials have also complained about double standards.

In December, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was asked about the lack of condemnation for Russia’s invasion. “I can give you many instances of countries who have violated the sovereignty of another country,” he replied. “If I were to ask where Europe stood on a lot of those, I am afraid I would get a long silence.”

At the Raisina Dialogue, Lavrov made clear that Russia would no longer rely on Western players and instead would shift its energy policy toward “reliable” and “credible” partners like India and China. He stated that the world is not affected by Russia’s actions but rather by the West’s reactions to Russia.

He told his interviewer, Sunjoy Joshi, the chairman of the Observer Research Foundation, that he should have “done his homework,” after asking him questions about Russia’s invasion. “You being the head of such a distinguished audience, I fail to understand why you don’t understand,” he said, to widespread chuckles in the room.

He interrupted Joshi continuously, repeating “wait a second, wait a second” as the audience laughed at his candor.

He stated that this G-20 was “all about what to do with Ukraine,” and asked repeatedly if the group was ever so concerned about events in Iraq, Libya Afghanistan and Yugoslavia.

“Nobody was giving a d--- about anything, except finance and macroeconomic policies, which G-20 formed for,” he said. “If this isn’t a double standard, then I am not a minister.”

