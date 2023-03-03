Ukraine live briefing: Biden and Scholz to meet on the war; E.U. official wants Russia to stay in G-20

President Biden will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Washington for a working visit Friday that will involve discussions about Ukraine, among other national security topics. The two leaders are expected to share notes on their recent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters.
The upcoming meeting at the Oval Office will involve a significant “one-on-one” component, a senior administration official said. “Both of the leaders wanted this to be a working level meeting, wanted it to be very much a get-down-into-the-weeds focus on the issues of Ukraine."
In New Delhi, where the foreign ministers of the Group of 20 nations gathered this week, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said Friday that kicking Russia out of the club would be a mistake.
Ukraine uncovers new grave near Bucha, site of alleged Russian atrocities: Ukrainian officials unearthed a grave near the city of Bucha, digging up potential proof of further killings carried out by Russian troops, write Missy Ryan, Kamila Hrabchuk and Alice Martins. The remains of three men were exhumed from an unmarked grave near Bucha after a man who buried them returned to inform authorities about it.
Andriy Nebytov, police chief for the Kyiv region, where Bucha is located, said that residents have been reluctant to report incidents of violence they saw under Russian occupation. “It is difficult to evaluate the actions of people who have experienced such fear,” Nebytov told reporters at the site. “Russians killed and destroyed in front of their eyes, then [residents] buried these people.”