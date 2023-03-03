Ukraine live briefing: Biden and Scholz to meet on the war; E.U. official wants Russia to stay in G-20

March 3, 2023 at 2:38 a.m. EST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking at a news conference with President Biden last month. The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the White House on Friday to discuss Ukraine. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

President Biden will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Washington for a working visit Friday that will involve discussions about Ukraine, among other national security topics. The two leaders are expected to share notes on their recent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters.

The upcoming meeting at the Oval Office will involve a significant “one-on-one” component, a senior administration official said. “Both of the leaders wanted this to be a working level meeting, wanted it to be very much a get-down-into-the-weeds focus on the issues of Ukraine."

In New Delhi, where the foreign ministers of the Group of 20 nations gathered this week, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said Friday that kicking Russia out of the club would be a mistake.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Biden and Scholz may also discuss China’s potential to supply lethal aid to Russian forces in Ukraine, Kirby said. “I certainly would expect, in the context of talking about what’s going on in Ukraine, that the issue of third-party support to Russia could come up,” he told reporters. “But I don’t want to get ahead of where we are here. We haven’t seen the Chinese make this decision.”
  • The E.U.'s Borrell defended the decision to invite Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to this week’s G-20 meeting in India’s capital, saying “we have to keep ways of talking, or at least listening.” Borrell said that Lavrov had at least stayed and listened. Lavrov notably walked out of a G-20 meeting in Indonesia last year as Russia came under criticism for the war. “It’s a small improvement but it’s important,” Borrell said. Russia was kicked out of the Group of 8 following its initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
  • The Russian Volunteer Corps, an anti-Putin group fighting on Ukraine’s side, claimed responsibility for an attack in the Bryansk region of western Russia that Russian officials said had left two people dead. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the attack in two villages in the Bryansk region, describing it as a “terrorist attack.” Ukrainian officials have denied involvement. No footage or photos of the attack were circulating on social media, even hours afterward.
  • Two Kansas men were arrested for allegedly trying to evade U.S. trade laws related to Russia, the Department of Justice said Thursday. The laws restrict the export of avionics technology and gear. “The defendants are charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law,” the department said. The investigation was coordinated through Task Force KleptoCapture, which is dedicated to enforcing sanctions, export controls and economic countermeasures imposed on Russia due to the war.

Battleground updates

  • Pro-Russia forces have made gains in the areas near Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian town at the center of heavy fighting in recent weeks, according to a fresh assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, which cited geolocated footage. “Russian forces have intensified offensive operations in the northern outskirts and suburbs of Bakhmut in recent weeks and have secured gains in these areas,” the think tank wrote.
  • The pro-Kremlin Wagner mercenary group is stepping up recruitment efforts at sports clubs throughout Russia, according to a statement on Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s telegram channel. Its first such center was established at a martial arts center in Moscow, according to the statement. “This effort likely represents a youth-targeted expansion of ongoing Wagner recruitment efforts,” the Institute for the Study of War said.

Global impact

  • The war in Ukraine is not distracting the United States from its challenges in Asia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday. “Not only are we not distracted, on the contrary, we’re more deeply engaged than ever,” Blinken said during a panel discussion in India’s capital. Blinken was asked the question during a talk with other members of the so-called Quad — a group consisting of Australia, Japan, India and the United States. Even though Washington has spent billions of dollars in support of Ukraine and provided a massive arsenal of weaponry, Blinken insisted the United States could "run and chew gum at the same time” and that the “future is so much in the Indo Pacific.”
  • India, which holds the rotating G-20 presidency, said most members at the G-20 meeting condemned the war in Ukraine as having caused “immense human suffering,” in a document summarizing the results of the gathering. But some other participants expressed “other views” about the war and sanctions, the document said.

From our correspondents

Ukraine uncovers new grave near Bucha, site of alleged Russian atrocities: Ukrainian officials unearthed a grave near the city of Bucha, digging up potential proof of further killings carried out by Russian troops, write Missy Ryan, Kamila Hrabchuk and Alice Martins. The remains of three men were exhumed from an unmarked grave near Bucha after a man who buried them returned to inform authorities about it.

Andriy Nebytov, police chief for the Kyiv region, where Bucha is located, said that residents have been reluctant to report incidents of violence they saw under Russian occupation. “It is difficult to evaluate the actions of people who have experienced such fear,” Nebytov told reporters at the site. “Russians killed and destroyed in front of their eyes, then [residents] buried these people.”

Matt Viser contributed.

