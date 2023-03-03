Ukraine live briefing: Biden and Scholz to meet on the war; E.U. official wants Russia to stay in G-20

The war in Ukraine is not distracting the United States from its challenges in Asia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday. “Not only are we not distracted, on the contrary, we’re more deeply engaged than ever,” Blinken said during a panel discussion in India’s capital. Blinken was asked the question during a talk with other members of the so-called Quad — a group consisting of Australia, Japan, India and the United States. Even though Washington has spent billions of dollars in support of Ukraine and provided a massive arsenal of weaponry, Blinken insisted the United States could "run and chew gum at the same time” and that the “future is so much in the Indo Pacific.”