Ukraine live briefing: U.S. attorney general makes surprise Ukraine visit, vows to pursue Russian war criminals

Law enforcement officials from the United States, the European Union, Britain and other jurisdictions met Friday in Lviv, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who traveled to the Ukrainian city unannounced.
In Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces appeared to be still in control of some parts of the city, despite claims by pro-Kremlin forces that they had encircled the town, The Washington Post reported.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
When Ukraine goes dark: Although far away from the front lines, Ukrainian cities have been plunged into darkness after repeated Russian strikes against Ukraine’s infrastructure, Ruby Mellen, Zoeann Murphy, Kostiantyn Khudov, Yutao Chen and Kasia Strek report. Residents in these urban areas suffer similar challenges: what to eat, when to take the stairs and where to shelter from strikes.
In this 22-story, 114-unit building, power outages mean the parking garage is now a bomb shelter. Living on higher floors used to mean a better view. Now it means a longer climb. Although more than two-thirds of the building’s former dwellers fled earlier during the war, they have mostly returned.