Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian troops hold on, with Bakhmut not encircled yet

A grueling seven-month battle for the front-line city of Bakhmut is coming down to street-by-street fighting and skirmishes on rural roads and settlements on its outskirts, where Ukrainian forces are digging narrow trenches into the muddy ground to fortify their positions.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have not yet seized full control of the city, whose capture would offer the Kremlin a symbolic victory after months of battleground setbacks and Ukrainian counteroffensives. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, the U.S. think tank, said Russian forces appear to have conducted a “turning movement” in parts of the city — a military maneuver intended to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their defensive positions — but have not yet forced their withdrawal or encircled the city.