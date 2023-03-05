Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian troops hold on, with Bakhmut not encircled yet

A grueling seven-month battle for the front-line city of Bakhmut is coming down to street-by-street fighting and skirmishes on rural roads and settlements on its outskirts, where Ukrainian forces are digging narrow trenches into the muddy ground to fortify their positions.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have not yet seized full control of the city, whose capture would offer the Kremlin a symbolic victory after months of battleground setbacks and Ukrainian counteroffensives. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, the U.S. think tank, said Russian forces appear to have conducted a “turning movement” in parts of the city — a military maneuver intended to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their defensive positions — but have not yet forced their withdrawal or encircled the city.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Talking to children who left Russia about the war in Ukraine: In Russia’s emigre communities outside the country — swelled by hundreds of thousands who have fled in response to the invasion of Ukraine or to avoid conscription — teachers in newly established Russian schools are grappling with how to talk to children about the war, writes The Washington Post’s Francesca Ebel.
Vladislav Povyshev, a history teacher from Siberia who now works at a Russian school in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, said his students grew up using the internet — and often understand and see things more clearly than adults, “for better or worse.”
“They are well aware of the consequences that await Russia after the war, and they are aware of the reasons for Russia’s failures at the present stage,” he said.