Ukraine live briefing: As the battle for Bakhmut continues, Kyiv prepares for a wider war A Ukrainian soldier sits in a trench near Bakhmut on Sunday. (Libkos/AP)

Listen Gift Article Share

As the months-long battle for the besieged city of Bakhmut rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that officials are preparing for the wider war against Russia to continue long into its second year. Work is already underway to shore up heating for next winter, Zelensky said, even as the early days of spring provide some relief to Ukrainians, who have suffered through a frigid winter without reliable power.

From strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure, to decentralizing the energy system so that people can generate and supply their own power when central supplies are cut by Russian missile attacks, Ukrainian energy and defense officials will “do everything to be ready to face any threat next winter,” he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Spotlight: The battle for Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops are “continuing to inflict high casualties” against Russia’s military and mercenary forces in Bakhmut , according to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S. think tank, even as they may be conducting a “limited fighting withdrawal” from the area. Defending the city makes sense from Kyiv’s perspective, “as long as Ukrainian forces do not suffer excessive casualties” because it is wearing down Russian troops and equipment. Urban warfare usually favors the defender, they said, and Ukraine could inflict high casualties on the Russian side even as it withdraws.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have not seized full control of the city, whose capture would offer the Kremlin a symbolic victory after months of battleground setbacks and Ukrainian counteroffensives. Zelensky noted the toll the battle in Bakhmut is taking on Ukrainian troops. “It is one of the toughest battles,” he said. “Painful and challenging.”

Other battleground updates

As the battle for Bakhmut comes to a head, analysts are turning to potential Ukrainian counteroffensives elsewhere, especially because Russia has expended a lot of fighters there, which could restrict its ability to mount additional offensives in the near term. ISW analysts noted that a “stalling Russian offensive” in the Luhansk region offered one possibility for a future Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s military remains on high alert for airstrikes across the country. Russia launched four missile strikes and 23 airstrikes on Sunday, as well as dozens of attacks with long-range rockets, according to an update posted on Facebook by Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces. A woman and two children died after a weekend mortar strike on a residential building in the Kherson region, according to Ukrainian officials.

Global impact

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s center-right party appears to be on track for a resounding election victory, according to the early results of Sunday’s poll. Kallas has been a vocal backer of Kyiv, and the vote was considered a test of the Baltic nation’s strong military support for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Beijing there would be consequences if China supplies lethal military aid to Russia , echoing similar remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a , echoing similar remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a CNN interview that aired Sunday, Scholz said he was “relatively optimistic” that China would heed calls not to provide any such aid.

Chinese military support “could reverse” Russian forces’ weakened posture, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said Sunday on “Meet the Press.” Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, reiterated Biden administration officials’ worries that Beijing may supply Moscow with munitions to use in Ukraine. There is no evidence that China has done so, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said Sunday on “Meet the Press.” Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, reiterated Biden administration officials’ worries that Beijing may supply Moscow with munitions to use in Ukraine. There is no evidence that China has done so, The Washington Post has reported . Committee Chairman Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio) agreed: “That would be an inexhaustible source of weapons if China in its production capacity supported Russia and that would change the dynamic.”

From our correspondents

Zelensky calls fight for east ‘painful’ as options dwindle in Bakhmut: Ukrainian forces are fiercely resisting a Russian push to encircle this besieged city in the eastern Donetsk region and prolonging a fight that has become a symbol of Ukraine’s battlefield defiance, writes The Post’s Missy Ryan.

More than seven months of brutal fighting in Bakhmut — resulting in thousands of dead and wounded on each side for a city that military analysts say is of little strategic value — underscores how unlikely it is that the wider war will be resolved any time soon.

GiftOutline Gift Article