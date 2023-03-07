China’s foreign minister predicts impending clash with United States

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

China and the United States are careering toward an inevitable collision, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday, a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a rare direct accusation that Washington was trying to contain China. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Together, the statements underscore the dire state of bilateral ties between the world’s two biggest economies, a month since a rogue balloon brought a sudden and surprising end to efforts to “put a floor” under the relationship.

In a news conference on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress, Qin, who was previously Beijing’s ambassador in Washington but became foreign minister in December, deployed a range of often colorful — and occasionally off-color — metaphors to describe the severity of tensions.

He took a number of swipes at the Biden administration’s stated desire to build “guardrails” to prevent simmering disagreements spiraling into crises, an effort he cast as being merely a way of preventing China from retaliating against criticism.

“If the United States does not pump the brakes and continues to go down the wrong road, no number of guardrails will be able to stop [the relationship] from running off-road and flipping over, and it is inevitable that we will fall into conflict and confrontation,” he said at the news conference, the first time he has appeared as foreign minister at the annual meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

When accusing the United States of unfair competition for sanctions imposed on Chinese companies, Qin drew a comparison to an Olympic track and field event where “one party” — clearly understood to be the United States — “is not thinking about how to run the best time, but always trips the other party and even wants to send them to the Paralympics.”

On Monday, Xi took the unusual step of name-checking the United States as leading a group of Western nations that are attempting to “contain, encircle and suppress” China. He called it “a challenge of unprecedented severity to our nation’s development.”

While China’s most powerful leader in decades often talks about the country facing “changes unseen in an century” that could derail its rise, it is unusual for Xi to directly call out the United States by name, rather than referring to “certain countries” whose behavior Beijing dislikes.

On the same day, Xi used a new slogan to characterize China’s strategy during the current period of challenges, saying that Beijing must “be calm and maintain determination, seek progress through stability … [and] be united while daring to struggle.”

Official Chinese Communist Party media identified that sentiment as an important guide to China’s foreign policy during a period of profound changes in the international environment.

Shortly after securing a third term in power late last year, Xi appeared to modulate China’s aggressive foreign policy, making a show of pragmatism in meetings with foreign leaders.

But the would-be charm offensive has regularly fallen flat as Beijing has been unwilling to give ground on core strategic interests such as its close partnership with Russia and sovereignty claims over Taiwan. That uncompromising stance — alongside diplomatic fallout from the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed American airspace — has undermined the prospect of detente with Washington.

Qin’s often performative delivery on Tuesday suggested that Beijing’s assertive tone remains. At another point of the news conference, he made a show of reading from a red-covered copy of the constitution of the People’s Republic of China to underscore Beijing’s claims that the self-governing democracy of Taiwan is part of its “sacred territory.”

In an attempt to cast the United States as adopting double standards over international arms sales, he compared U.S. military support forTaiwanese self-defense programs to warnings from Washington not to send “lethal aid” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Why, while asking China not to provide arms to Russia, has the United States sold arms to Taiwan in violation of a [1982] joint communique?” Qin said, referring to a China-U.S. agreement where the United States said it would not continue selling weapons to Taiwan indefinitely.

That position was predicated on Beijing demonstrating peaceful intentions toward Taiwan. The Chinese military has dramatically escalated threats toward Taiwan in recent years.

Qin’s rhetorical question, posed in the context of expressing China’s opposition to U.S. support for Taiwan, appeared to be an accusation of American hypocrisy rather than a suggestion that Beijing was readying to supply weapons to Moscow.

Soon afterward, Qin denied that China had provided weapons to any side of the Ukraine conflict. But he added that “the more turbulent the world becomes, the more China-Russia relations should make steady progress.”

Theodora Yu in Hong Kong and Pei-Lin Wu in Taiwan contributed to this report.

