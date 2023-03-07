Settlers attack Palestinian town again amid Israeli Purim celebrations

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Huwara for the second time in just over a week on late on Monday, in a night of violence during the Jewish Purim holiday festivities that followed calls by far-right politicians for it to be destroyed. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Dozens were injured in attacks on shops and cars and ensuing confrontations with the Israeli military, including an elderly man who was hit in the head with a stone, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Videos circulated online and by Israeli human rights organizations showed a man bleeding from his head next to a battered vehicle. Another security video showed residents rushing to close the shutters to a store as hooded figures approached throwing stones and smashing cars parked outside.

The violence after sundown marking the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Purim followed a settler rampage through the village and surrounding area the previous Sunday, which some Israeli commentators had likened to a “pogrom.” One 37-year-old Palestinian was shot dead and homes and businesses were set on fire.

The attack was in response to the shooting deaths of two Israeli brothers, aged 19 and 21, a few days earlier, which had triggered calls for retribution.

David Ben-Zion, deputy director of the Samaria Regional Council which oversees the illegal West Bank settlements, who had initially called for the town to be “erased” following the killings, said that Monday night’s violence had come after Palestinians had thrown a rock at a Jewish car in the village.

“Only by a miracle can we now continue the joy of the holiday,” he tweeted. “It must not be allowed to continue, simply must not, we already know what comes after the stone.”

The burning of homes and businesses last week has put scrutiny on the role of Israel’s security forces, with rights groups questioning on Tuesday how settlers had managed to once again attack the village.

“The soldiers who were present did not act to prevent the violence,” Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights organization that tracks settler violence said in a statement. “The pogroms in Huwara also continue as part of the settlers’ Purim celebrations.”

Several videos purporting to be shot in the vicinity of Huwara on Monday evening showed Israeli security forces dancing alongside settlers to Purim music. Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem said it was working to verify the footage and investigating the exact location. “The perpetrators of such pogroms are not accountable for their crimes, backed by the State of Israel,” it said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price had last week described a call by Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for the town to be “erased” as “irresponsible” and “repugnant.” Both Smotrich and Ben-Zion have backed off their earlier comments.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later thanked Smotrich for “making it clear” that his choice of words was “inappropriate.”

In recent days, settlers had posted warnings online that they would attack the village again. Security officials quoted in the Israeli press had said that could come on the sabbath ahead of Purim.

The Jewish holiday of Purim, marked by drinking, revelry and fancy dress, has an underlying message of revenge. It was during the holiday in 1994 that Baruch Goldstein opened fire on hundreds of Palestinian worshipers in a mosque in Hebron, killing 29.

