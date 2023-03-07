Kidnapped Americans went to Mexico for medical procedure, families say

Four U.S. citizens remain missing after they were kidnapped in Mexico. The Americans came under fire shortly after crossing the border from into Matamoros. (Video: Rich Matthews/The Washington Post)

The Americans who were kidnapped at gunpoint from a minivan in Mexico have been identified by family members in separate interviews as three friends accompanying a fourth who planned to undergo a medical procedure there. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Latavia “Tay” McGee, her cousin Shaeed Woodard and friends Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, traveling in a minivan with North Carolina plates, had reportedly just crossed the border from Brownsville, Tex., to the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, when they were fired on and abducted by unidentified assailants.

U.S. officials have not publicly named the missing citizens. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward as it seeks their return and the arrest of those responsible.

“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” Zalandria Brown told the Associated Press. She identified one of the kidnap victims as her younger brother Zindell Brown of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

One member of the group intended to undergo the cosmetic medical procedure known as a tummy tuck, Zalandria Brown said.

Video posted on social media on Mar. 3 shows gunmen loading several people into the back of a pick-up truck in Matamoros, Mexico. (Video: Twitter)

Video and photographs from the scene verified by The Washington Post show armed men wearing protective vests forcing a woman into the back of a white pickup and dragging three other people to the truck trailing what appears to be blood on the ground. A fifth person can be seen lying on the sidewalk, apparently injured. The U.S. ambassador to Mexico in a statement said “an innocent Mexican citizen” was killed in the confrontation.

Christina Hickson, the mother of 28-year-old Zindell Brown, told ABC affiliate WPDE in Myrtle Beach that she identified her son from footage of the kidnapping shared online.

“I was able to follow each one as they would be placed on the truck,” she said. “I knew immediately that was him.”

Zalandria Brown said “to see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

Latavia McGee was traveling to Mexico from South Carolina for a medical procedure, her mother Barbara Burgess, 54, told ABC News. She was traveling with her cousin Woodard, along with friends Zindell Brown and Williams.

Burgess said she had not spoken to her daughter since Friday, when McGee called and said she was 15 minutes away from the doctor’s office.

“Her phone just started going to voice mail,” Burgess said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not mention a medical procedure when he spoke of the kidnapping Monday.

“The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico,” López Obrador told reporters at the Presidential Palace. “There was a confrontation between groups and they were detained.”

The Americans came under fire shortly after they crossed the border, the FBI said in a statement Sunday. The Americans were traveling in a white minivan with North Carolina plates.

Officials do not believe the victims were targeted before the encounter. There was no evidence they were linked to organized crime in Mexico, U.S. officials said; none of the four have criminal records.

Matamoros, home to 580,000 people, is the second-largest city in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas’s southern tip. Tamaulipas is one of six Mexican states to which the State Department advises Americans against traveling, citing the risk of crime and kidnapping.

Kevin Sieff and Samuel Oakford contributed to this report.

