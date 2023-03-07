Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine refuses to retreat from Bakhmut; China bristles against warning on arming Russia

China’s foreign minister accused the United States of double standards over international arms sales on Tuesday, when he compared U.S. military support to Taiwan with warnings from Washington for China not to send “lethal aid” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine does not have plans to withdraw from Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday, adding that top military commanders had unanimously backed reinforcing the city over withdrawing from it. “There were no other opinions,” he said.

China pushed back against U.S. warnings to not arm Russia. “Why, while asking China not to provide arms to Russia, has the United States sold arms to Taiwan in violation of a [1982] joint communique?” Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a news conference. His rhetorical question appeared to be an accusation of American hypocrisy, rather than a suggestion that Beijing was readying to supply weapons to Moscow. He denied that China had provided weapons to either side of the conflict.

Russia advances in Bakhmut by sending waves of mercenaries to certain death: It takes Ukrainian troops little more than a glance to tell if Russian fighters advancing on their positions near the fiercely embattled city of Bakhmut are seasoned soldiers or recent recruits. The men enlisted to fight for Russia’s Wagner mercenary force — many of them convicted criminals recruited behind bars and sent to fight in Ukraine in exchange for their freedom — typically move on Ukrainian positions early in the morning, attempting attacks in irregular and unpredictable patterns.