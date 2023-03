Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine refuses to retreat from Bakhmut; China bristles against warning on arming Russia

, Ukraine’s general staff reported early Tuesday. “Over the past day, the enemy made 37 attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka alone,” it said, referring to a village about five miles northwest of downtown Bakhmut.

China pushed back against U.S. warnings to not arm Russia. “Why, while asking China not to provide arms to Russia, has the United States sold arms to Taiwan in violation of a [1982] joint communique?” Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a news conference. His rhetorical question appeared to be an accusation of American hypocrisy, rather than a suggestion that Beijing was readying to supply weapons to Moscow. He denied that China had provided weapons to either side of the conflict.