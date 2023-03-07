Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine refuses to retreat from Bakhmut; China bristles against warning on arming Russia

By
and  
 
March 7, 2023 at 3:40 a.m. EST
Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on March 5. (Reuters)

Ukraine does not have plans to withdraw from Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday, adding that top military commanders had unanimously backed reinforcing the city over withdrawing from it. “There were no other opinions,” he said.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

China’s foreign minister accused the United States of double standards over international arms sales on Tuesday, when he compared U.S. military support to Taiwan with warnings from Washington for China not to send “lethal aid” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Russian forces are continuing offensive operations against Bakhmut despite heavy losses, Ukraine’s general staff reported early Tuesday. “Over the past day, the enemy made 37 attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka alone,” it said, referring to a village about five miles northwest of downtown Bakhmut.
  • Fighting in Bakhmut has intensified, with the two sides engaging in hand-to-hand combat at times, The Washington Post reported. It has also bled the pro-Kremlin Wagner mercenary group, which has deployed ill-trained prison recruits as cannon fodder.
  • China pushed back against U.S. warnings to not arm Russia. “Why, while asking China not to provide arms to Russia, has the United States sold arms to Taiwan in violation of a [1982] joint communique?” Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a news conference. His rhetorical question appeared to be an accusation of American hypocrisy, rather than a suggestion that Beijing was readying to supply weapons to Moscow. He denied that China had provided weapons to either side of the conflict.

Battleground updates

  • Russia is increasingly deploying higher-quality troops to Bakhmut, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, reported, saying that reports from Ukrainian intelligence backed up its assessments. Conventional Russian troops may be “even supplanting” Wagner’s operations in the area, it said.
  • Ukraine’s potential withdrawal from Bakhmut would not be an operational or strategic setback, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters while visiting Jordan. “So the fall of Bakhmut won’t necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight,” he said.
  • Ukraine is seeking MK-20 cluster bombs, also known as CBU-100s, from the United States, Reuters reported, citing interviews with Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Adam Smith (D-Wash.). Ukrainian officials urged the lawmakers to request that the White House approve sending the bombs at the Munich Security Conference last month. Cluster bombs are indiscriminate weapons that pose threats to civilians during and after conflicts.

Global impact

  • Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an exiled Belarusian opposition leader, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia by a Minsk court. “This is how the regime ‘rewarded’ my work for democratic changes in Belarus,” she wrote on Twitter. Her sentence came less than a week after Belarus gave a 10-year sentence to Ales Bialiatski, a Nobel Peace laureate and critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • Two Canadian firms — Cpunto Inc. and Electronic Network Inc. — were included in a recently expanded U.S. sanctions list by Washington, the Canadian Broadcasting Company reported. U.S. officials allege the two companies may have exported goods that support Russia’s war effort. But “this is not an action against the countries in which the entities are located or registered or the governments of those countries,” U.S. officials have said.
  • Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won overwhelmingly in Estonia’s general election. The decision is considered to be key for the war, as Kallas is one of the most prominent supporters of Ukraine. Her party defeated the populist far-right EKRE party, which aims to limit the country’s exposure to the war.
  • European Union defense ministers will discuss military support for Ukraine during a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Stockholm, announced Sweden, which holds the E.U. council presidency. There will be an update on the training of Ukrainian troops. A representative from Ukraine is expected to attend.

From our correspondents

Russia advances in Bakhmut by sending waves of mercenaries to certain death: It takes Ukrainian troops little more than a glance to tell if Russian fighters advancing on their positions near the fiercely embattled city of Bakhmut are seasoned soldiers or recent recruits. The men enlisted to fight for Russia’s Wagner mercenary force — many of them convicted criminals recruited behind bars and sent to fight in Ukraine in exchange for their freedom — typically move on Ukrainian positions early in the morning, attempting attacks in irregular and unpredictable patterns.

Russia’s assault on Bakhmut, now in its eighth month, has been led by Wagner, which has used the prison recruits as cannon fodder, sent in waves to weaken the Ukrainians’ resistance, or to expose their positions. Wagner’s more battle-hardened and professional troops, many with years of experience fighting in Syria or Africa, then move in to secure territory.

Christian Shepherd contributed reporting.

Loading...
Loading...