Flights suspended as Arctic air, snow and sleet blast UK

LONDON — Dozens of flights were suspended in the U.K. and some schools had to close on Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.
Bristol Airport in southwest England was temporarily closed for snow clearing and all flights were suspended Wednesday morning. In London, Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced minor delays.
In Wales, dozens of schools were closed amid heavy snowfall.
The Met Office said the unsettled weather was a result of a clash between an Arctic maritime air mass and milder Atlantic air. Sleet, snow and freezing temperatures will continue to affect most areas of the U.K. until Friday, it said.