Violent clashes in Georgia over ‘foreign influence’ bill opposed by West

Violent clashes broke out between protesters and police in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Tuesday evening, after lawmakers moved forward a controversial foreign influence bill that rights groups say will restrict media freedom and civil society. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The bill cleared an initial vote in Georgia, whose government has increasingly clashed with Western officials over its rights record amid fears it is drifting toward the Kremlin. The draft law would require nongovernmental organizations and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their annual revenue from abroad to register as “agents of foreign influence,” which would subject them to additional scrutiny, with significant penalties possible for violations.

Both law enforcement and demonstrators were injured in Tuesday’s incident, the interior ministry said. Authorities used water canons and tear gas to disperse protesters, some of whom threw stones and petrol bombs, Reuters reported. People outside parliament chanted “Russians! Russians!” according to video shared on social media, in an apparent allusion to a 2012 law passed by the Kremlin, which was subsequently expanded and used to harass critics.

The bill threatens to jeopardize the former Soviet republic’s application to join the European Union, which raised concerns over the draft law and called it “inconsistent” with European values. The E.U.’s flag was prominently displayed at Tuesday evening’s rally.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili struck a defiant note Tuesday and accused Georgian civil groups of “fighting against state interests” with the help of foreign funding, reported Agenda, an English-language news platform affiliated with the government. He said that his administration was still pro-European, but that Georgia had the “sovereign” right to decide on its laws.

Seventy-six of 113 lawmakers voted at the bill’s first hearing Tuesday in support of it, according to Agenda. President Salome Zourabichvili, an independent who has been increasingly critical of the ruling Dream party, said she would veto the law if it cleared parliament. But Garibashvili has enough votes to override such a veto, observers said.

Georgia fought a short, disastrous war with Russia in 2008, and the Kremlin’s troops occupy part of a breakaway territory. Polling suggests most Georgians are pro-West, but some experts say the policies of the Dream party have pushed it away from Brussels.

“On the last few years, and especially over the past 18 months, Georgia’s ruling coalition has made a series of moves that seem designed to distance the country from the West and shift it gradually into Russia’s sphere of influence,” said a December 2022 report published by the European Council on Foreign Relations.

The foreign agent bill will have a “devastating impact” on rights groups in Georgia, the U.S. Ambassador in Tbilisi, Kelly Degnan said Monday, adding that “similar legislation in Russia” had silenced the media and dissenting voices.

The legislation is an attempt to “restrict critical groups and crucial media, violate Georgia’s international obligations, and would have a serious chilling effect on groups and individuals working to protect human rights, democracy, and the rule of law,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Georgia applied to join the European Union against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. But while candidate status was awarded to applicants such as Moldova and Ukraine, Georgia was told to pursue political reforms.

In recent years, authorities have jailed the pro-American former president Mikheil Saakashvili, in a case that European officials describe as politically motivated. It also slipped sharply on a major press freedom index over the past two years.

