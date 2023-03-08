Indian army mortar shell kills 3 in training misfire

The couple was visiting Gulvared, a village in Gaya district in Bihar state, to celebrate the Hindu “Holi” festival with the woman’s parents when the incident occurred, state official Pankaj Kumar said.

PATNA, India — An Indian army mortar shell fired during a training session fell short of its target and exploded in a village house in the country’s east on Wednesday, killing a young couple and a neighbor, a government official said.

A civilian was killed near the firing range last year when a shell exploded as he was trying to remove brass from it to sell, media reports said. In another incident in December, at least 10 people were injured while they collected wood near the firing range for use in cooking and to sell.