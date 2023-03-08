Mexico looks for kidnappers as 2 Americans found dead, 2 return to U.S.

Mexican and U.S. authorities vowed to investigate the kidnappings of four Americans in Matamoros, after two of them were found dead on March 7. (Video: Naomi Schanen/The Washington Post)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities are searching for armed men who kidnapped four Americans, after two of them were found dead and two survivors returned across the border. While one man suspected of being in charge of guarding the victims was detained, the FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest of the perpetrators. The FBI has coordinated with Mexican authorities, along with the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

The White House has called the crime “unacceptable” and said it would work with the Mexican government “to ensure justice is done.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who promised a thorough investigation with “no impunity” for those responsible, said Tuesday that Mexico was working with the United States — but would not allow foreign intervention in national issues.

He also referred to the scale of attention the case has drawn and said media outlets “are silent like mummies” when Mexicans are killed in the United States.

Biden administration officials have not publicly named the four Americans after Mexican security forces found them Tuesday. One of the survivors who was injured is receiving medical assistance.

It remained unclear why the victims, who officials said had no apparent ties to the drug trade, were kidnapped in Mexico. Organized-crime groups do not often target U.S. citizens to avoid getting embroiled with Washington.

The friends from South Carolina crossed last week from Brownsville, Tex., to Matamoros in Mexico, where one of them planned to undergo a cosmetic procedure.

A video showed their minivan coming under gunfire and armed men forcing them into a pickup truck. A fifth person, “an innocent Mexican citizen,” was killed in the confrontation, according the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

Latavia “Tay” McGee and cousin Shaeed Woodard, as well as friends Zindell Brown had traveled to Mexico, because McGee planned to undergo a cosmetic procedure, a family member said in interviews.

The governor of Tamaulipas state in Mexico said cartel members had moved the victims among three locations. Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica also said Tuesday he believed the kidnappings stemmed from “confusion” rather than a targeted attack.

McGee’s wife, Michele Williams, said the FBI told her that the four Americans, who are Black, were mistaken for Haitians in Matamoros, where migrants have been kidnapped for ransom.

It is not uncommon for Americans to make trips across the border in Brownsville for reasons including medical appointments or cheaper medicine.

Francis reported from London. Paulina Villegas and Ben Brasch in Washington, and Leo Sands in London contributed to this report.

