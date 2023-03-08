Archie and Lilibet have claimed prince and princess titles

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — King Charles III may have indicated a desire to slim down the British monarchy, but two additional family members are now using their royal titles: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made public that they would be claiming the titles for their children when they announced that Lilibet, who turns two in June, was christened last week in California.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said in an email on Wednesday: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

It was not clear if any family attended from across the pond — a sign, perhaps, that reconciliation is not yet underway in Harry and Meghan’s strained relationship with the royals back in Britain.

Archie and Lilibet were too low in the line of succession when they were born to be prince and princess. But they gained the right to be styled that way — and use the title “HRH,” for “his and her royal highness” — when their grandfather, Charles, became king in September.

The rule goes back to King George V, who in 1917 — when trying to shrink down the size of the monarchy — limited the titles to the children of the sovereign, children of sons of the sovereign and the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II tweaked the rule to extend titles to all the children of the Prince of Wales.

Charles has yet to offer any of his own amendments. But in the six months he has been on the throne, Archie and Lilibet continued to be referred to as “master” and “miss” on the royal family’s website.

A source at Buckingham Palace said Wednesday they would be updating the site with the titles for both of the Sussex children.

