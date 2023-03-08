Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv vows to hold Bakhmut; pro-Ukraine saboteurs may be behind Nord Stream blasts, officials say Funerals for four Ukrainian fighters were held Tuesday at Independence Square in Kyiv. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

Ukraine vowed to continue defending the besieged city of Bakhmut to prevent Russia from moving on to nearby towns and cities, even as analysts say Russian forces have been worn down by the grinding, months-long fight and would have to pick their future battles. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Meanwhile, Western diplomats and intelligence officials suspect pro-Ukraine saboteurs were behind the September explosions that damaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — a suggestion that could rattle the Western nations that have come to the country’s defense against Russia. The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement in the blasts.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

There is still no forensic evidence from the Nord Stream blast site that ties the sabotage to any country , officials said . However, a senior Western security official told The Washington Post that governments investigating the bombings had uncovered evidence that pro-Ukraine individuals or entities had discussed the possibility of carrying out an attack on the pipelines before the explosions in September.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is heading to Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss the Black Sea grain export deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The initiative, brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey, is set for renewal on March 18, but only if all parties agree. Russia has with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The initiative, brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey, is set for renewal on March 18, but only if all parties agree. Russia has indicated it wants barriers to its own agricultural exports to be removed for the deal to continue.

Battleground updates

Zelensky warned in a CNN interview that a Russian victory in Bakhmut would give Russian forces an “open road” to other parts of the Donetsk region . “We understand that, after Bakhmut, they could go further,” . “We understand that, after Bakhmut, they could go further,” he said . Still, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, the U.S. think tank, say Russian forces “lack the capability” to exploit any such victory in Bakhmut.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said seizing Bakhmut would allow Moscow to “conduct further offensives deep into the Ukrainian armed forces’ defenses.” Despite Western military experts’ insistence that Bakhmut is of Despite Western military experts’ insistence that Bakhmut is of little long-term strategic value , Shoigu on Tuesday described the city as an “important hub for defending Ukrainian troops in Donbas.”

Global impact

Fifty-three Maine House Republicans voted against a resolution supporting Ukraine , in a sign of a growing partisan split on U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine. However, the resolution condemning Russia’s “barbarous war” ultimately passed 87 to 54 on Tuesday, the Associated Press , in a sign of a growing partisan split on U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine. However, the resolution condemning Russia’s “barbarous war” ultimately passed 87 to 54 on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported

Hungary’s government and most of its parliament are supportive of Sweden’s bid to join NATO, a Hungarian delegation said on Tuesday, according to the , a Hungarian delegation said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press . Hungary and Turkey are the only two members of the trans-Atlantic military alliance that have not yet approved the membership applications of Sweden and Finland. “It was a constructive meeting in a spirit of good will,” Sweden’s speaker, Andreas Norlén, said in a statement.

From our correspondents

Russia eyes pressure tactics to lure fleeing tech workers home: Fearing potential military enlistment, thousands of highly skilled Russian workers have sought safer havens by going abroad, deploying tactics such as reprogramming routers to give the impression that they’re home in Russia. Now, some companies are trying to pressure them into returning, Mary Ilyushina reports.

“There were cases when people accidentally logged into work apps with their real IP addresses, and they got detected, so you have to be very careful,” said a Russian bank worker based in Southeast Asia, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job.

