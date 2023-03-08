Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv vows to hold Bakhmut; pro-Ukraine saboteurs may be behind Nord Stream blasts, officials say

Ukraine vowed to continue defending the besieged city of Bakhmut to prevent Russia from moving on to nearby towns and cities, even as analysts say Russian forces have been worn down by the grinding, months-long fight and would have to pick their future battles.
Meanwhile, Western diplomats and intelligence officials suspect pro-Ukraine saboteurs were behind the September explosions that damaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — a suggestion that could rattle the Western nations that have come to the country’s defense against Russia. The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement in the blasts.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia eyes pressure tactics to lure fleeing tech workers home: Fearing potential military enlistment, thousands of highly skilled Russian workers have sought safer havens by going abroad, deploying tactics such as reprogramming routers to give the impression that they’re home in Russia. Now, some companies are trying to pressure them into returning, Mary Ilyushina reports.
“There were cases when people accidentally logged into work apps with their real IP addresses, and they got detected, so you have to be very careful,” said a Russian bank worker based in Southeast Asia, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job.