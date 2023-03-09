Georgia withdraws Russian-style foreign-influence bill after protests

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After two days of violent street protests, Georgia’s ruling Dream party withdrew a bill Thursday that would require some nongovernmental groups and independent media outlets to register as “foreign agents.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The bill was opposed by thousands of protesters who clashed with law enforcement outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi over the past two days, likening it to a decades-old law in Russia that the Kremlin has used to target dissenting voices. Many worried that the bill would threaten the country’s chances of joining the European Union.

The decision to withdraw the bill unconditionally was made to maintain “peace,” according to the ruling party. Restoring tranquility and economic development, as well as European integration, was a priority, a statement issued by the party and its allies said, according to the government-affiliated website Agenda.

The ruling party blasted its critics, saying the bill was presented in a “negative light” to mislead the public by likening it to the Russian law. The party said it would organize meetings with the public to explain the rationale behind the bill once the tension had died down. It also added that the demonstrators indulged in “illegal” acts, referring to the violence in this week’s protests.

The E.U. delegation in Georgia welcomed the announcement. “We encourage all political leaders in GE to resume pro-EU reforms, in an inclusive & constructive way and in line with the 12 priorities for Georgia to achieve candidate status,” the bloc said in a tweet Thursday.

The ruling government, led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of the Dream party, has routinely clashed with Western officials who have expressed concern over the country’s democratic backsliding.

The United States and European countries had urged the country to withdraw the proposed law for being incompatible with democratic values and norms. Georgia’s president, Salome Zurabishvili, also opposed the bill and said she would veto it.

The legislation, which cleared an initial vote Tuesday, would require all nongovernmental organizations and media groups that derive more than 20 percent of their revenue from abroad to register with the government as “agents of foreign influence,” subjecting them to additional scrutiny and opening them up to the possibility of harsh penalties.

Tens of thousands rally in Tbilisi demanding the withdrawal of the Russia-style 'foreign agents' law' and the release of those detained during the last night's crackdown on yesterday's rally pic.twitter.com/6pJahAk7Uu — Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) March 8, 2023

Videos from local media outlets Wednesday showed tens of thousands of demonstrators chanting “No to the Russian law!” with many holding up E.U. flags. The demonstration turned violent as the crowds clashed with police, injuring several on both sides.

More than 100 people were arrested, the Interior Ministry said Thursday, adding that the protesters smashed shop windows and set fire to bins on the road. Police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters, images showed. Human Rights Watch said it saw no “reason” for the use of force against “peaceful” protesters.

A recent poll shows that majority of the country supports joining the European Union, but its application last year remains stuck. Georgia was asked to pursue political reforms for it to be granted candidate status.

