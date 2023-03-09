‘Large operation’ underway after fatal shooting at German church, police say

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A shooting at a church in Hamburg left several people seriously injured, “some even fatally,” Hamburg police said Thursday. The shooting took place at a church on Deelböge Street in the Groß Borstel district, police said. The district is a residential area in northern Hamburg. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “We are on site with a large operation,” the Hamburg police said in a statement. “So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime.”

The emergency services are working “flat out to track down” whomever was responsible for the shooting and look for a motive, Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher said on Twitter.

There are no indications that a perpetrator is on the run, a police spokesman at the scene told Agence France-Presse. The perpetrator may be in the building or among the dead, Agence France-Presse reported.

“The dead all have gunshot wounds,” a police spokesman told Northern German Broadcasting, the local public radio and television broadcaster.

Rescue workers carried people out of a Jehovah’s Witness building, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

Roads near the crime scene have been cordoned off and residents were warned of a “life-threatening situation” via smartphones, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

Tschentscher, the Hamburg mayor, said the reports coming out of Groß Borstel “are shocking,” and offered his “deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

This story will be updated.

