A tanker sank and spilled oil. Then came reports of nausea, headaches.

Volunteers clean up oil spill debris on the shores of Pola after a tanker sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro province in the Philippines on Feb. 28. (Video: Reuters, Philippine Coast Guard)

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off the Philippines coast. Then, dozens of people reported vomiting, headaches and nausea. At least 43 people were suffering from these symptoms of illness since the oil reached the shores of Oriental Mindoro province, an island 140 kilometers southwest of Manila, provincial health officer Cielo Ante said on Wednesday, according to local media.

No one was hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, Ante added. Authorities had not yet confirmed if the symptoms were a direct result of the oil spill. A curfew was imposed for people under the age of 21 in the province’s Municipality of Pola, and authorities declared a state of calamity.

The MT Princess Empress tanker sank on Feb. 28. A passing cargo ship rescued the 20 crew members onboard. It is not yet clear what caused the vessel to sink.

Authorities said they located the tanker 7.5 nautical miles from Balingawan Point on Monday.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he hopes the cleanup will take less than four months, and promised efforts to help affected residents.

Advertisement

Kazuhiko Koshikawa, the Japanese ambassador for the Philippines, announced on Twitter that Japan will send a disaster relief expert team on oil removal and control. “We are one with you in these trying times,” he added.

This comes a month after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Researchers said the contamination in the soil, water and air following the incident could pose long-term risks for local residents.

A floating oil spill boom was deployed on Wednesday in the town of Pola, after days of rough sea conditions hampered previous efforts to contain the oil slick, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Armando Balilo said.

Black oil along the coast of Pola as seen in drone footage, after a tanker sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro in the Philippines on Feb. 28. (Video: Reuters)

“In the span of nine days, it’s getting worse. The stench from the oil is getting stronger as the weather is also getting hotter,” Jennifer Cruz, the mayor of Pola, told CNN Philippines.

While the amount of diesel and industrial fuel oil which leaked into the water is unknown, the oil has been spotted as far south as Semirara island, more than 80 miles (130 kilometers) from where the tanker sank.

The Philippine Marine Science Institute predicted that more than 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves and seaweed, including marine protected areas, may be affected by the disaster.

Thousands of fishermen were ordered to stay ashore and swimming was banned in at least seven coastal towns shortly after the spill, further jeopardizing Oriental Mindoro’s largely fishing and tourism-reliant economy. The world-famous tourist destination, Boracay, is also said to be in peril.

GiftOutline Gift Article