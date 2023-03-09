Ukraine live briefing: Widespread missile attacks target cities across Ukraine

Missiles rained down on several parts of Ukraine early Thursday as air raid warnings spread across the country. The Kharkiv region was struck 15 times, its governor said on Telegram, while officials in Odessa said that they were experiencing a “massive” missile attack. Four people were reported dead in Lviv, the head of the regional military administration said.
In Kyiv, air sirens rang for more than four hours, the regional military administration said on Telegram. About 15 percent of the city was without electricity as of Thursday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Explosions also were heard in the regions of Lviv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad, as well as the cities of Khmelnytskyi and Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesperson said Thursday.
The attacks came a day after U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a panel of senators that Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing “considerable constraints,” and may see prolonging the war as his “best remaining pathway to eventually securing Russia’s strategic interests in Ukraine.”
To see Russia’s secret antiwar art, meet at a bus stop. At dark. With phones off. At an anonymous bus stop opposite a snowy park in St. Petersburg, a few people gather, eyes flicking from one face to another. This is the meeting place to visit a secret display of antiwar protest art, Robyn Dixon reports.
Amid Putin’s crackdown on human rights activists, lawyers and journalists, Russian antiwar artists are going underground, reprising the covert exhibitions of Soviet times, meeting in secret and passing on details by word of mouth. For some, the process is liberating. For others, it is a painful choice as the regime stifles public dissent.