Ukraine live briefing: Widespread missile attacks target cities across Ukraine Smoke rises in Kyiv, Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on Thursday. (Reuters)

Missiles rained down on several parts of Ukraine early Thursday as air raid warnings spread across the country. The Kharkiv region was struck 15 times, its governor said on Telegram, while officials in Odessa said that they were experiencing a “massive” missile attack. Four people were reported dead in Lviv, the head of the regional military administration said.

In Kyiv, air sirens rang for more than four hours, the regional military administration said on Telegram. About 15 percent of the city was without electricity as of Thursday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Explosions also were heard in the regions of Lviv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad, as well as the cities of Khmelnytskyi and Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesperson said Thursday.

The attacks came a day after U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a panel of senators that Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing “considerable constraints,” and may see prolonging the war as his “best remaining pathway to eventually securing Russia’s strategic interests in Ukraine.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Moscow could soon take control of Bakhmut after a bloody, months-long battle there, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday. “We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” he said, but he cautioned that a Russian victory in the city — which is Wednesday. “We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” he said, but he cautioned that a Russian victory in the city — which is largely seen as a symbolic target — would not “reflect any turning point of the war.”

U.S. intelligence officials do not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major territorial gains, Haines Haines told the senators Wednesday at an annual hearing on global security threats. It will be “increasingly challenging” for Russia to sustain its current level of offensive operations if it does not find third party ammunition suppliers and start another mandatory military mobilization, she said.

Ukrainian officials denied playing a part in the September explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, after Western diplomats and intelligence officials said they after Western diplomats and intelligence officials said they suspect pro-Ukrainian saboteurs were responsible. Russia claimed without evidence that the United States was trying to cover up its own role in the attack.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declined Zelensky’s invitation to visit Ukraine. In an interview with CNN, McCarthy said he does not support “blank checks” for Ukraine and doesn’t see a need to visit the country. Zelensky had invited McCarthy so he could see “every shell, every bullet, every dollar [of aid].”

Battleground updates

The missile strikes Thursday morning hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in Kharkiv and Odessa, and injured at least two in Kyiv , the city’s mayor Officials in Kharkiv are working to determine whether there were casualties. In Odessa, an official , the city’s mayor said Officials in Kharkiv are working to determine whether there were casualties. In Odessa, an official said that missiles were intercepted, but still urged residents to stay sheltered.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is running on a generator after Russian shelling damaged the last line that powered the plant , Ukraine’s , Ukraine’s Energy Ministry wrote on Telegram . The country’s energy minister accused Russia of putting the world on the brink of “nuclear catastrophe.”

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed his forces took control of the “entire eastern part” of Bakhmut, in an audio recording released Wednesday on Telegram. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has made similar claims about Bakhmut, but the Institute for the Study of War think tank in Washington said in a in an audio recording released Wednesday on Telegram. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has made similar claims about Bakhmut, but the Institute for the Study of War think tank in Washington said in a report that they assess Russian forces occupy at least 50 percent of the city.

Germany and Poland announced they will deliver 28 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this month. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany will send 18 tanks later this month, and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Poland will deliver 10 tanks by the end of the week , Reuters reported.

E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the European Union needs to deliver more aid to Ukraine, and more swiftly. Speaking at a news conference in Sweden this week, he Speaking at a news conference in Sweden this week, he proposed a plan to leverage about $1 billion for ammunition shipments from existing European stocks.

Global impact

The war in Ukraine has exposed the United States’ struggle to rapidly step up the production of many weapons needed to arm its allies as well as for its own defense, The Washington Post needed to arm its allies as well as for its own defense, The Washington Post reported . The conflict has sparked a broader conversation about the need to overcome what military leaders describe as the “brittleness” of the U.S. defense industry, especially during times of crisis.

U.S. defense officials discussed reports that Russia is supplying enriched plutonium to China. John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, called the reports “very troubling,” adding, “There’s no getting around the fact that breeder reactors are plutonium, and plutonium is for weapons.”

A top U.N. trade official, Rebeca Grynspan, will meet with Russian officials in Geneva next week to discuss renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, visited Kyiv this week to discuss the agreement, under which some 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain and other foodstuffs have been exported. Russia has Reuters reported. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres alsovisited Kyiv this week to discuss the agreement, under which some 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain and other foodstuffs have been exported. Russia has indicated that it wants barriers to its own agricultural exports to be removed for the deal to continue.

From our correspondents

To see Russia’s secret antiwar art, meet at a bus stop. At dark. With phones off. At an anonymous bus stop opposite a snowy park in St. Petersburg, a few people gather, eyes flicking from one face to another. This is the meeting place to visit a secret display of antiwar protest art, Robyn Dixon reports.

Amid Putin’s crackdown on human rights activists, lawyers and journalists, Russian antiwar artists are going underground, reprising the covert exhibitions of Soviet times, meeting in secret and passing on details by word of mouth. For some, the process is liberating. For others, it is a painful choice as the regime stifles public dissent.

