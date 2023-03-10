Germany searches for motive in Jehovah’s Witness shooting that killed 7

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

German authorities were investigating Friday the motive of a shooter who killed seven at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg the night before, seriously wounding several others. Officials believe they found the body of the alleged gunman on-site, but declined to give further details. Witnesses described to local media hearing several rounds of gunfire in the course of the evening.

German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that the gunman is believed to have been a former member of the U.S.-headquartered faith group that claims 8.7 million adherents in its congregations, known as Kingdom Halls, worldwide. The group claims about 170,000 members in Germany.

The hall targeted Thursday night is located in a residential area in northern Hamburg, Germany’s second-most populous city.

In a tweet, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz — who until 2018 served as mayor of Hamburg — said the dead and injured had fallen “victim to a brutal act of violence last night. My thoughts are with them and their relatives.”

Condolences also poured in from abroad, including from French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement, the German Jehovah’s Witnesses group said that “our deepest sympathy goes to the families of the victims and the traumatized eyewitnesses. The local ministers are doing their best to support them in this difficult hour.”

Authorities said they would release further details in a news conference later on Friday, as they appealed to eyewitnesses to send footage of the shooting to a secure website.

A nearby resident, Lara Bauch, said she heard four rounds of gunfire Thursday night. In each of them, shots were fired “at intervals of 20 seconds to a minute,” she told German news agency dpa.

Another eyewitness, Gregor Miesbach, told German television news agency NonstopNews that he heard over 25 shots and saw a person enter the building through a window, before opening fire inside.

Police officers found several people dead and others injured by bullets when they arrived at the building around 9:15 p.m. local time, Hamburg police spokesman Holger Vehren said in an on-camera interview from the scene Thursday night.

“The dead all have gunshot wounds,” a police spokesman told Northern German Broadcasting, the local public radio and television broadcaster.

After arriving at the crime scene, police heard a last gunshot from within the Jehovah’s Witness building and found a body when they followed the sound, Vehren said.

Maham Javaid, Amar Nadhir and Kate Brady contributed to this report.

