Police crackdown on underage marriage in India leaves families in despair

DHURBI, India — Police showed up late at night, pulling husbands and fathers away from their families. They lured religious leaders out of their homes by pretending to need a marriage solemnized. They said in some cases that the hospital sent them, convincing married couples to divulge personal details before coming back to arrest them on grounds of participating in underage marriages.

At least 2,700 people, mostly men, have been arrested since late January for such marriages across the poorest districts in the Indian border state of Assam, according to its chief minister. The actions led to scenes of wailing women. Police used batons and tear gas against female protesters. Several people killed themselves, according to local reports.

Critics say the state government is exploiting the already waning practice of underage marriage to sow fear for political ends. Underage marriage, they say, while problematic, is mostly a consequence of poverty, and imprisoning individuals will not solve it.

“I married him out of my free will. … [Now] there is no point in living if he continues to be jailed,” said a 19-year-old woman searching for her husband and cradling her baby outside Assam’s remote Matia detention center. “I don’t know why the government is punishing us. Is it because we are Muslims?”

When the woman was three months shy of 18, India’s legal age of marriage for women, she married Akher, a 20-year-old construction painter from Satgaon, Assam. Her single mother, unable to afford enough food, saw the proposal as a blessing for their family of five children, four of them daughters. The young woman was able to send new clothes to her mother for the Muslim holiday of Eid, previously an unimaginable purchase. “My mother couldn’t take care of me the way my husband can,” she said.

In February, five men came to their new home stating that they were conducting a health survey for the local hospital, the young woman said. Three days later, the same men came back to arrest Akher and detained him 75 miles away. Nearby jails were already filled to capacity with others arrested for underage marriages.

After she traveled to see him, the young woman was swept up into a crowd inside the Matia detention center. An iron gate separated the desperate families from the imprisoned, and the woman had to shout above the others to her husband 10 feet away.

“All I could make out in the noise was, ‘Please get me out of here’ and ‘I miss my son,’” she said, with pain in her eyes.

(The Washington Post is withholding the names of the affected women because they were minors at the time of marriage and is identifying the men only by their first names to avoid indirectly identifying their wives.)

Over the past month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has championed his crackdown, giving frequent updates on the count of arrests. He has said the arrests would in part target spouses who were now above the legal age of marriage but had not been when they were wed. Nearly 100 of the arrested were women, Sarma said.

Some critics allege that Sarma is exploiting religion for political gain. “He wants to be seen as the savior of Hindus and the biggest enemy of Muslims. This he knows is going to help him create a fan base beyond Assam borders,” said Sherman Ali Ahmed, an independent legislator in Assam.

But Sarma has said in a tweet, “The arrests in Assam [are] not done after verifying their religious affiliations.”

A symptom of poverty

Other critics have questioned whether the crackdown is needed at all. Across Indian social groups, the average age of marriage has been consistently rising. In the 1980s, more than half of Indian women in their teens were married before the legal age, according to the National Family Health Survey. Now, it is fewer than a fourth.

“Underage marriage is simply not the single most important issue facing women today,” said Mary John, a former professor at Delhi’s Center for Women’s Development Studies who has conducted extensive statistical research on India’s underage marriages.

Researchers say underage marriage is a symptom of poverty and should not be treated as a crime. Since many women have slim prospects for education and a job, families are eager to get their daughters married young, especially because dowries — payment usually made from the bride’s family to the groom’s — are lower for underage girls.

“Early marriage exists in a country where marriage is the single source of security for women,” John said. “There is an economic logic.”

Assam’s female underage marriage rate of 32 percent is above the national rate of 23 percent, according to the National Family Health Survey.

Nationally, a little under a quarter of Hindu women marry before the legal age and a little over a quarter of Muslim women do, according to John’s research. Other studies have found poverty to be more prevalent among India’s Muslims compared with other social groups.

While Assamese Hindu women marry before 18 at roughly the national rate for Hindu women, Muslim women in the state marry below the legal age at almost double Muslim women’s rate nationally, according to John’s research. The prevalence of poverty among Muslims in the state is also particularly high.

The toll on the poor is multilayered. Just after the arrests began, rumors spread on WhatsApp that local health workers had revealed the details of underage marriages to the police, which the workers and local police officers denied. But the rumor promoted fear among women. Health workers cited a dip in women seeking medical attention.

“It took us years of hard work … to get rural women to hospitals for delivery,” said one health worker. “We lost decades of hard work and goodwill we built in these remote villages because of this crackdown.”

Arrests concentrated in Muslim areas

The northeastern Indian state of Assam was also the battleground over a campaign by the ruling party to verify citizenship records, which drew accusations that it would disproportionately target Muslims and contributed to nationwide protests in 2019.

Many of the underage marriage arrests were concentrated in Assam’s Muslim-majority districts, such as Dhurbi.

A senior police officer in Dhurbi, Aparna Natarajan, said the drive was “secularized” to “declare village by village child-marriage free.”

In one of the few affected Hindu-majority districts, Kokrajhar, a head police officer said that most of the arrests there were also of Muslims.

Mofidul Islam, an Islamic preacher in Dhurbi who solemnizes weddings, known as a qazi, said he believes underage marriage takes place as a form of “sexual protection.”

“In big cities, we often hear about women getting raped, which I believe is a much bigger issue than early marriage,” he said. “In our villages, there is no such thing as rape … because we marry our boys and girls at a young age.”

Legal experts say the government is unlikely to win many convictions. India’s child marriage law deems the act of marrying below adult age illegal, but the marriage itself is valid until either party annuls it once they reach adulthood.

Justices on Assam’s High Court expressed concern about the events in February when they released several of the arrested on bail. “This is causing havoc in the private life of people,” the court said. “[Child marriage] may not be a good idea — obviously it is a bad idea — but we will give our views when the right time comes.”

Anant Gupta in New Delhi contributed to this report.

