Ukraine live briefing: Russian missile threat still high; Ukraine war part of global decline in freedom, report says

By
March 10, 2023 at 2:18 a.m. EST
Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade fires a rocket launcher toward Russian positions on the front line near Kreminna on Thursday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
The threat of a Russian missile attack remains high, Ukraine’s military said early Friday, less than 24 hours after the Kremlin launched more than 90 missiles across Ukraine, including hypersonic weapons. The attack left at least nine dead and hit critical infrastructure and residential areas.

Freedom House, a Washington-based nonprofit organization, said that “Moscow’s war of aggression led to devastating human rights atrocities in Ukraine.” The invasion featured prominently in the think tank’s 50th annual “Freedom in the World” report.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The Kremlin described Thursday’s assault as retaliation against an alleged attack in western Russia last week that President Vladimir Putin blamed on Kyiv. Ukraine has denied responsibility, while a Russian anti-Putin group has claimed it was behind the attack.
  • Russia used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Thursday’s attack, according to Ukraine’s military. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Kyiv’s assessment. The weapons — which Kyiv is unable to intercept due to their speed — were first used against Ukraine last March.
  • Global freedom declined for the 17th consecutive year, according to Freedom House. “Putin has caused the deaths and injuries of thousands of Ukrainian civilians as well as soldiers on both sides, the destruction of crucial infrastructure, the displacement of millions of people from their homes, a proliferation of torture and sexual violence, and the intensification of already harsh repression within Russia,” it said in its report.

Battleground updates

  • Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appears to have captured a village about four miles northwest of Bakhmut, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported. But Ukraine’s military appeared to dispute the claim that pro-Kremlin forces had captured Dubovo-Vasylivka, saying its troops had repelled “numerous attacks” in areas that included the village.
  • Russia can fight in Ukraine for two more years at “the present intensity,” Lithuania’s military intelligence chief Elegijus Paulavicius said, according to Reuters. Russia’s ability to wage war will also depend on external aid from countries such as Iran or North Korea, he added.
  • Russia’s missile strikes Thursday cut off power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for 11 hours, forcing the facility to rely on emergency diesel power and again increasing the risk of a nuclear meltdown, the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said. This is the sixth time the plant has run on emergency power during the war. “If we allow this to continue time after time then one day our luck will run out,” IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Global impact

  • Latvia’s government will donate vehicles seized from drunk drivers to Ukraine, Reuters reported. Riga said last month that most of the cars it confiscated from drunk drivers were “relatively old and with high mileage, but in running order.”
  • An Italian naval officer was sentenced to 30 years for selling national security secrets to Russia, Reuters reported. The officer, who was arrested in 2021 as he was handing information to a Russian embassy employee, has disputed the charge.
  • Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova, accused Ukraine of plotting to kill its officials, claiming its authorities had obtained confessions from the alleged conspirators. The efforts appear to be part of Moscow’s propaganda efforts to destabilize Moldova, whose government has leaned closer to the West, or even draw Transnistria into the war in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said.
  • Poland started building fortifications on its border with Belarus this week, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said. Poland began construction of similar works on its border with the Russian exclave Kaliningrad last month.

From our correspondents

Traumatic stress, an invisible wound, hobbles Ukrainian soldiers: As the war enters its second year, Ukrainian soldiers are experiencing intense symptoms of psychological stress, including nightmares, poor sleep, guilt, anxiety and panic attacks, Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka report.

One soldier remembered dreams in which his tank commander, who burned alive last year, returns with his skin charred, shouting: “Come on! We have to do something!” A paratrooper recounted waking up from a nightmare, believing he had been “completely split in two.” And an infantryman imagines stepping on a mine — then wakes to remember he only has one foot left.

One year of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Portraits of Ukraine: Every Ukrainian’s life has changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion one year ago — in ways both big and small. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.

Battle of attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along an expanse of territory in the east and south. Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and take a look at where the fighting has been concentrated.

A year of living apart: Russia’s invasion, coupled with Ukraine’s martial law preventing fighting-age men from leaving the country, has forced agonizing decisions for millions of Ukrainian families about how to balance safety, duty and love, with once-intertwined lives having become unrecognizable. Here’s what a train station full of goodbyes looked like last year.

Deepening global divides: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a “global coalition,” but a closer look suggests the world is far from united on issues raised by the Ukraine war. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions haven’t stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.

