Ukraine live briefing: Russian missile threat still high; Ukraine war part of global decline in freedom, report says

The threat of a Russian missile attack remains high, Ukraine’s military said early Friday, less than 24 hours after the Kremlin launched more than 90 missiles across Ukraine, including hypersonic weapons. The attack left at least nine dead and hit critical infrastructure and residential areas.
Freedom House, a Washington-based nonprofit organization, said that “Moscow’s war of aggression led to devastating human rights atrocities in Ukraine.” The invasion featured prominently in the think tank’s 50th annual “Freedom in the World” report.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Traumatic stress, an invisible wound, hobbles Ukrainian soldiers: As the war enters its second year, Ukrainian soldiers are experiencing intense symptoms of psychological stress, including nightmares, poor sleep, guilt, anxiety and panic attacks, Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka report.
One soldier remembered dreams in which his tank commander, who burned alive last year, returns with his skin charred, shouting: “Come on! We have to do something!” A paratrooper recounted waking up from a nightmare, believing he had been “completely split in two.” And an infantryman imagines stepping on a mine — then wakes to remember he only has one foot left.