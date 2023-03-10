Iran and Saudi Arabia set to restore ties after mediation by China

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia and Iran announced Friday an agreement to resume relations. The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by the two countries and China and carried by Saudi and Iranian state media. The agreement was a result of talks in Beijing that began Monday in an initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at "developing good neighborly relations" between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the statement said. China hosted and sponsored talks between the two countries in light of "a desire [by both] to resolve the disputes between them through dialogue and diplomacy within the framework of the fraternal ties that unite them."

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016 after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran was attacked and burned by Iranian protesters angered by the kingdom’s execution of the prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqr al-Nimr. The revered cleric had emerged as a leading figure in protests in the Eastern Province, a Shiite-majority part of Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia.

Relations between the two Persian Gulf countries have continued to decline since. Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of supplying weapons to its foes the Houthis, a militant group in neighboring Yemen fighting a Saudi-led coalition.

Tensions between the two climaxed in 2019 when half of Saudi Arabia’s oil output was knocked out for days by a wave of drone attacks, ostensibly carried out by the Houthis. U.S. officials then said they believed Iran actually launched the attacks from its territory. Tehran has denied involvement.

The two countries had been exploring a rapprochement since 2021 and participated in rounds of talks hosted in Iraq and Oman.

The tripartite statement, signed by top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani and Saudi national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, said embassies would be reopened within two months and emphasized the importance of the two countries’ respecting each other’s sovereignty and not interfering in each other’s internal affairs. It added that the two foreign ministers would meet to arrange the reopening of diplomatic missions.

The agreement also said a security cooperation agreement, signed in 2001, would be reactivated, as would a 1998 accord on trade, economy, investment, technology, culture and science.

