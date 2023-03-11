Tractor-trolley in Pakistan falls into canal, killing 10

MULTAN, Pakistan — A tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people, a rescue official said Saturday.
Kamal said another five bodies were retrieved when searchers began again Saturday. He said the dead included three children and seven women. Nine people were still unaccounted for Saturday.
Such incidents often take place in Pakistan where transportation infrastructure is often substandard, especially in rural villages, and people largely disregard safety standards.