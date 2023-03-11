Ukraine live briefing: Outages persist after strikes; Kremlin’s forces being worn down in Bakhmut, Kyiv says A Ukrainian paratrooper prepares a self-propelled howitzer to fire towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut on Friday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The fallout from Russia’s missile barrage spilled into the weekend, leaving many in Ukraine without power and heat. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Friday night address that the city of Kharkiv faces “communication problems” and outages, while in Kyiv, heating is still being restored. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A top Zelensky aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, sounded an optimistic note about the brutal fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut. Kyiv’s forces were “exceeding” their goal of reducing the Kremlin’s “capable personnel as much as possible” with “wearisome battles,” Podolyak told Italy’s La Stampa newspaper.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Energy workers are rushing to restore power to areas hit in Thursday’s attack. In Kharkiv, power has been returned to critical infrastructure and 65 percent of consumers have electricity, the regional governor In Kharkiv, power has been returned to critical infrastructure and 65 percent of consumers have electricity, the regional governor said Friday . But in the northwestern city of Zhytomyr, things are “still not easy,” Zelensky noted in his nightly address.

Zelensky and thousands of Ukrainians on Friday mourned Jr. Lt. Dmytro “Da Vinci ” Kotsiubailo, who was killed by Russians near Bakhmut this week. The 27-year-old was the who was killed by Russians near Bakhmut this week. The 27-year-old was the youngest battalion commander in the Ukrainian army and had fought Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Kyiv ordered the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to leave a monastery where its headquarters is located. Ukraine’s culture minister where its headquarters is located. Ukraine’s culture minister said on Telegram that the church — which only recently declared independence from the pro-war Moscow Patriarch — “violated the terms of the agreement regarding the use of state property.” The church said in a Facebook post that Kyiv was “obviously biased.”

The United States believes Russia is trying to destabilize Moldova’s government to eventually produce a pro-Kremlin administration, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing Friday. Russian actors are “ National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing Friday. Russian actors are “ seeking to stage and use protests in Moldova as a basis to foment a manufactured insurrection,” Kirby said, adding that the United States does not see any immediate military threat to Moldova.

Canada on Friday announced a ban on aluminum and steel imports from Russia. “We are ensuring Putin cannot pay for his war by selling aluminum and steel in Canada,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland “We are ensuring Putin cannot pay for his war by selling aluminum and steel in Canada,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement , adding that the action was taken in coordination with the United States.

From our correspondents

Russia’s hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine highlights Western vulnerability: Russia fired a half-dozen Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Ukraine early Thursday, in a broader wave of strikes that killed at least six. Globally, the advanced missiles renewed alarm over the Kremlin’s sophisticated arsenal, highlighting that Putin possesses difficult-to-intercept, nuclear-capable weapons that the United States and its allies do not yet have, write Post correspondents Robyn Dixon and David L. Stern.

“They’re seen as a priority weapons category by most major nations,” said Sidharth Kaushal of the Royal United Services Institute think tank. “They are useful for some things, stressing air defenses, striking high-value targets, but they’re also a very expensive capability to develop … They’re certainly not a silver bullet capability, but they are a significant capability.”

