Ukraine live briefing: Outages persist after strikes; Kremlin’s forces being worn down in Bakhmut, Kyiv says

The fallout from Russia’s missile barrage spilled into the weekend, leaving many in Ukraine without power and heat. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Friday night address that the city of Kharkiv faces “communication problems” and outages, while in Kyiv, heating is still being restored.
A top Zelensky aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, sounded an optimistic note about the brutal fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut. Kyiv’s forces were “exceeding” their goal of reducing the Kremlin’s “capable personnel as much as possible” with “wearisome battles,” Podolyak told Italy’s La Stampa newspaper.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia’s hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine highlights Western vulnerability: Russia fired a half-dozen Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Ukraine early Thursday, in a broader wave of strikes that killed at least six. Globally, the advanced missiles renewed alarm over the Kremlin’s sophisticated arsenal, highlighting that Putin possesses difficult-to-intercept, nuclear-capable weapons that the United States and its allies do not yet have, write Post correspondents Robyn Dixon and David L. Stern.
“They’re seen as a priority weapons category by most major nations,” said Sidharth Kaushal of the Royal United Services Institute think tank. “They are useful for some things, stressing air defenses, striking high-value targets, but they’re also a very expensive capability to develop … They’re certainly not a silver bullet capability, but they are a significant capability.”