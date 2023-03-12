Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine presses Pentagon for air defenses; battle for Bakhmut rages on

The head of Ukraine’s armed forces renewed Kyiv’s call for better air defenses during a telephone call with the Pentagon’s top general, Mark A. Milley, after Russia fired a deadly barrage of hypersonic missiles. “I emphasized the issue of the defense needs of Ukraine, namely ammunition and materiel,” said Ukrainian Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, according to a Ukrainian readout of the call. The year-old conflict is challenging the West’s ability to keep up with Kyiv’s need for arms.
On the front lines in Bakhmut, Russian fighters have taken control of most of the eastern part of the besieged city in recent days, British defense officials said, while Ukrainian forces are holding their ground on the west.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Traumatic stress, an invisible wound, hobbles Ukrainian soldiers: After more than a year of war, Ukrainian soldiers are experiencing severe psychological stress, including nightmares, poor sleep, guilt, anxiety and panic attacks, according to interviews with troops across Ukraine and psychologists treating them, write Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka.
Yevhen Bas, 26, an airborne paratrooper who has been fighting since he was 17, jolts awake in a cold sweat, believing he is “completely split in two.” Andriy Dobrovolskyi, 47, an infantry soldier, wakes up searching for his feet, then remembers he only has one left.