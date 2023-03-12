Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine presses Pentagon for air defenses; battle for Bakhmut rages on

March 12, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. EST
Ukrainian servicemen fire toward Russian positions on the front line near the city of Bakhmut on Saturday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)
The head of Ukraine’s armed forces renewed Kyiv’s call for better air defenses during a telephone call with the Pentagon’s top general, Mark A. Milley, after Russia fired a deadly barrage of hypersonic missiles. “I emphasized the issue of the defense needs of Ukraine, namely ammunition and materiel,” said Ukrainian Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, according to a Ukrainian readout of the call. The year-old conflict is challenging the West’s ability to keep up with Kyiv’s need for arms.

On the front lines in Bakhmut, Russian fighters have taken control of most of the eastern part of the besieged city in recent days, British defense officials said, while Ukrainian forces are holding their ground on the west.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • British defense officials described the Ukrainian-held parts of Bakhmut as a “killing zone,” making it hard for Russian mercenaries to advance in the west. A Ukrainian military spokesman said more than 500 Russian fighters had been killed or injured over a 24-hour period. The Washington Post was unable to independently verify that claim.
  • Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is apparently embarking on a new recruitment drive aimed at transforming it into a “hard line ideological elite parallel military organization,” according to analysts at the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the group’s founder, has repeatedly criticized the Russian military and claimed his fighters in Ukraine have been deprived of ammunition.

Battleground updates

  • Two civilians were killed and three were injured in a missile strike Saturday in the city of Kherson, according to the Ukrainian military. The likelihood of further strikes “remains quite high,” it added. In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the victims were at a store to buy groceries.
  • Electricity was restored in Kyiv on Saturday afternoon, the power company Energoatom said on Telegram, after missile strikes Thursday damaged critical infrastructure, causing power failures.

Global impact

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has cleared his schedule in September around the time of the Group of 20 gathering, prompting speculation that he may attend the meeting in India of the world’s largest economies, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with his planning. Putin avoided last year’s summit in Bali, Indonesia, where most members condemned his invasion of Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s foreign minister denied suggestions that Ukraine partisans may have been behind explosions in September that severely damaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines. “It is the first time that I’m hearing a story of a secret pro-Ukrainian or Ukrainian group that is able to conduct operations of that scale and sophistication,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview in the New Statesman.
  • Kuleba has called on Germany to do more to speed up ammunition supplies for Ukraine. In an interview with Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Kuleba said ammunition shortages were the “number one” problem for Kyiv. He also called for the West to start training Ukrainian pilots on modern fighter jets.

From our correspondents

Traumatic stress, an invisible wound, hobbles Ukrainian soldiers: After more than a year of war, Ukrainian soldiers are experiencing severe psychological stress, including nightmares, poor sleep, guilt, anxiety and panic attacks, according to interviews with troops across Ukraine and psychologists treating them, write Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka.

Yevhen Bas, 26, an airborne paratrooper who has been fighting since he was 17, jolts awake in a cold sweat, believing he is “completely split in two.” Andriy Dobrovolskyi, 47, an infantry soldier, wakes up searching for his feet, then remembers he only has one left.

