Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine presses Pentagon for air defenses; battle for Bakhmut rages on

The head of Ukraine’s armed forces renewed Kyiv’s call for better air defenses during a telephone call with the Pentagon’s top general, Mark A. Milley, after Russia fired a deadly barrage of hypersonic missiles. “I emphasized the issue of the defense needs of Ukraine, namely ammunition and materiel,” said Ukrainian Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, according to a Ukrainian readout of the call. The year-old conflict is challenging the West’s ability to keep up with Kyiv’s need for arms.