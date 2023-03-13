Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Tuesday, the South Korean military said, in the country’s second weapons launch this week.
A day earlier North Korea said it had test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine, the first time the country is known to have conducted a launch of that type. Its previous underwater launches all involved ballistic missiles.
It was also the first time North Korea fired multiple missiles from a submarine on a single launch event, observers say.
Pyongyang had vowed a strong response to the U.S.-South Korean drills because it views such military exercises by its rivals as a rehearsal for invasion.