Ukraine live briefing: Russia suffering heavy losses in Bakhmut, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces are continuing to inflict heavy losses on attacking Russian fighters in the besieged front-line city of Bakhmut, as Kremlin-backed mercenaries concede the fight is growing more difficult as they approach the city center, bombarded by artillery and tank fire.
In his nightly address, Zelensky said Ukraine killed “more than 1,100” Russian fighters in Bakhmut in the past week, while another 1,500 were out of action because of the severity of their injuries. Russian equipment and ammunition depots were also destroyed, he said. The Washington Post could not independently verify his claims. Analysts have said the months of bloody fighting in Bakhmut have been costly for both sides.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Defending Ukraine’s ‘highway of life’ — the last road out of Bakhmut: As the war’s bloodiest battle continues in Bakhmut, almost all roads have been cut off by Russian troops and fierce fighting. Just one viable road out of the embattled eastern city remains, Highway T0504. The two-lane highway is the only route that can be used by Ukrainian soldiers to evacuate the wounded and the dead, write Alex Horton and Anastacia Galouchka.
Maj. Oleksandr Pantsernyi, commander of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion, one of the units responsible for defending the corridor, said the road also plays a key role in sustaining the fight by enabling the movement of ammunition, water and fresh troops eastward.
Ukrainian soldiers say Russia’s forces are also aware of the road’s importance and have tried to shred it with artillery and force their enemy into the mud.