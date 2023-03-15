Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VIENNA — Austrian police warned Wednesday of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” in Vienna against churches, citing undisclosed information the country’s intelligence service had received. Police in Vienna tweeted that they had heightened security in front of certain buildings, including churches, and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “There is a nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” Vienna police tweeted. “As precautionary measure ... points of interest have been put under increased guard by regular and special operation police forces.”

“If there is a concrete danger for the population at a concrete location, Vienna police will warn immediately via all available channels,” police added.

Police said they could not say how long their security measures would be in place for.

“Police officers are equipped with bulletproof helmets and vests and assault rifles. They will carry out surveillance activities and also carry out checks in road traffic,” police spokesman Markus Dittrich told local radio station Radio Wien.

He did not give any further details on the background of the threat but said that more police would be seen patrolling in the vicinity of churches.

Police called on people not to spread images or video of deployed police officers on social media.

In 2020, a man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, shooting dead four people before he was killed by police.

