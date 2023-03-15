Europe The ‘barbed-wire curtain’ dividing Europe from Russia and Belarus, visualized

Finnish authorities started building a 124-mile-long border fence with Russia earlier this month. The barrier, which will be 10 feet tall and covered with barbed wire, is set to be completed in 2026. Finland is the latest country to join a major effort by European nations to physically isolate Russia and Belarus through the use of border fences. Five other European countries neighboring Russia or Belarus have erected fences at their borders in recent years, with many also drawing up plans to extend those barriers in the coming years. The fences are intended to increase border security and prevent illegal migrant crossings.

Even though the Finnish barriers will not be impassable, authorities say they will still serve their purpose “by slowing down illegal entry and helping the authorities to manage the situation.”

Nato Non-Nato Countries with border fences with Russia or Belarus Other NATO members SWEDEN FINLAND NORWAY Baltic Sea EST. Moscow DEN. LAT. LIT. RUS. Minsk RUSSIA POLAND BELARUS GER. 300 MI UKRAINE Nato Non-Nato Countries with border fences with Russia or Belarus Other NATO members SWEDEN FINLAND NORWAY Helsinki St. Petersburg Baltic Sea EST. DENMARK Moscow LATVIA LIT. RUS. Minsk RUSSIA POLAND BELARUS GERMANY 300 MILES UKRAINE Nato Non-Nato Countries with border fences with Russia or Belarus Other NATO members SWEDEN FINLAND NORWAY Helsinki St. Petersburg North Sea Baltic Sea ESTONIA DENMARK Moscow LATVIA LIT. RUS. Minsk RUSSIA POLAND BELARUS GERMANY Warsaw 300 MILES UKRAINE

According to a report by the European Parliament, the completed fences stretch for more than 600 miles in total. A European physical barrier this long has not been seen since the Iron Curtain, a 4,300-mile-long collection of barriers including the Berlin Wall that divided Western Europe from Soviet Europe during the Cold War.

Klaus Dodds, a professor of geopolitics at Royal Holloway, University of London, told The Washington Post that the new fencing could be seen as a “barbed-wire curtain.”

650 feet Norway built in 2016 a 200-meter-long border fence along its border with Russia. NORWAY RUSSIA This month, Finland started building a 124-mile-long fence, topped with barbed wire, to prevent migrants from crossing from Russia. 124 miles will be fenced off (graphic does not indicate precise location) FINLAND Finland shares the largest border with Russia of any E.U. country, at more than 800 miles. The fence will cover roughly 15 percent of the border. Gulf of Bothnia FINLAND RUSSIA Gulf of Finland Estonia started building a permanent steel fence in 2018. In 2021, a second 25-mile-long barrier was erected. 65 mi Baltic Sea ESTONIA In 2019, Latvia finished building a fence at part of its border with Russia. Construction started in late 2022 will extend the barrier by a third. 58 mi LATVIA 34 mi In 2021, Latvia built a temporary fence along the border with Belarus, which will be extended by 2024. 23 mi 70 mi BELARUS LITHUANIA Lithuania built a 44-mile-long fence in 1999. The migration crisis in 2015 led many European countries to make plans to fortify their borders. Concerns have persisted in recent years. In 2021, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across the E.U.’s eastern border in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the bloc. That year, all four countries either built new fences on their borders with Russia or Belarus or fortified existing ones.

Finnish authorities also say illegal crossings are one of the main reasons for the new fencing. “A physical barrier fence is essential in situations of widespread immigration, where it serves to slow down and guide the movements of any crowds that form,” the Finnish border guard says in a statement on its website.

Fence construction in the region accelerated in 2021 amid political tensions that preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many of the fence fortification plans were announced that year, after Belarusian forces helped migrants to cross illegally into European countries, in retaliation against E.U. sanctions.

Although Finland’s fence will cover only a small portion of its border with Russia, it will be the third-longest barrier built by these countries on the border with Russia or Belarus. The border with the most fencing is between Lithuania and Belarus, where 75 percent of the territory is divided.

If construction happens as expected, Europe’s “barbed-wire curtain” will span almost 1,000 miles by 2026, making it roughly a third longer than the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Some countries plan to reinforce security along the fences with cameras, tripwires, motion detectors and guards.

Sources: European Parliament; government authorities.

Editing by Samuel Granados and Reem Akkad.

