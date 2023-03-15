The ‘barbed-wire curtain’ dividing Europe from Russia and Belarus, visualized

Finnish authorities started building a 124-mile-long border fence with Russia earlier this month. The barrier, which will be 10 feet tall and covered with barbed wire, is set to be completed in 2026.
Even though the Finnish barriers will not be impassable, authorities say they will still serve their purpose “by slowing down illegal entry and helping the authorities to manage the situation.”
Nato
Non-Nato
Countries with border fences
with Russia or Belarus
Other NATO members
SWEDEN
FINLAND
NORWAY
Baltic
Sea
EST.
Moscow
DEN.
LAT.
LIT.
RUS.
Minsk
RUSSIA
POLAND
BELARUS
GER.
300 MI
UKRAINE
According to a report by the European Parliament, the completed fences stretch for more than 600 miles in total. A European physical barrier this long has not been seen since the Iron Curtain, a 4,300-mile-long collection of barriers including the Berlin Wall that divided Western Europe from Soviet Europe during the Cold War.
Klaus Dodds, a professor of geopolitics at Royal Holloway, University of London, told The Washington Post that the new fencing could be seen as a “barbed-wire curtain.”
650 feet
Norway built in 2016 a 200-meter-long border fence along its border with Russia.
NORWAY
RUSSIA
This month, Finland started building a 124-mile-long fence, topped with barbed wire, to prevent migrants from crossing from Russia.
124 miles will be fenced off (graphic does not indicate precise location)
FINLAND
Finland shares the largest border with Russia of any E.U. country, at more than 800 miles. The fence will cover roughly 15 percent of the border.
Gulf of
Bothnia
FINLAND
RUSSIA
Gulf of
Finland
Estonia started building a permanent steel fence in 2018. In 2021, a second 25-mile-long barrier was erected.
65 mi
Baltic
Sea
ESTONIA
In 2019, Latvia finished building a fence at part of its border with Russia.
Construction started in late 2022 will extend the barrier by a third.
58 mi
LATVIA
34 mi
In 2021, Latvia built a temporary fence along the border with Belarus, which will be extended by 2024.
23 mi
70 mi
BELARUS
LITHUANIA
Lithuania built a 44-mile-long fence in 1999. Since then, it’s been reinforced and extended to cover most of the border with Belarus.
In 2018, Lithuania also built a barrier around Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea.
312 mi
28 mi
RUS.
Baltic
Sea
(Kalin.)
In 2022, Poland finished building a 116-mile-long wall in an attempt to prevent migrants from entering the country from Belarus.
130 mi
Poland is also sealing off its border with Kaliningrad with a 10-foot-wide barrier, to be completed in 2023.
116 mi
BELARUS
POLAND
UKRAINE
Note: The graphic depicts the length of the border
fences in relation to the total length of the border,
not their precise locations. Fences may be broken
up into multiple stretches. Lengths are approximate.
The northernmost European country, Norway built in 2016 a 200-meter-long border fence, at the Storskog crossing point along its border with Russia.
The northernmost European country, Norway built in 2016 a 200-meter-long border fence, at the Storskog crossing point along its border with Russia.
The migration crisis in 2015 led many European countries to make plans to fortify their borders. Concerns have persisted in recent years. In 2021, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across the E.U.’s eastern border in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the bloc. That year, all four countries either built new fences on their borders with Russia or Belarus or fortified existing ones.
Finnish authorities also say illegal crossings are one of the main reasons for the new fencing. “A physical barrier fence is essential in situations of widespread immigration, where it serves to slow down and guide the movements of any crowds that form,” the Finnish border guard says in a statement on its website.
Fence construction in the region accelerated in 2021 amid political tensions that preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many of the fence fortification plans were announced that year, after Belarusian forces helped migrants to cross illegally into European countries, in retaliation against E.U. sanctions.
Total length of border fences
between European countries
and Russia or Belarus
2026
926 mi
1,000 miles
Under
construction
800
600
2022
602 mi
400
Completed
200
2015
44 mi
2020
130 mi
0
2016
2018
2020
2022
2024
2026
Although Finland’s fence will cover only a small portion of its border with Russia, it will be the third-longest barrier built by these countries on the border with Russia or Belarus. The border with the most fencing is between Lithuania and Belarus, where 75 percent of the territory is divided.
Fenced portion of borders
between European countries
and Russia or Belarus
Under
construction
Completed
0
100
Latvia-
Belarus
Latvia-
Russia
Poland-
Russia
Norway-
Russia
200
Estonia-
Russia
Lithuania-
Russia
Poland-
Belarus
400
Lithuania-
Belarus
600
800 miles
Finland-
Russia
Fenced portion of borders between
European countries and Russia or Belarus
Lithuania-
Russia
(Kaliningrad)
Poland-
Russia
(Kaliningrad)
Poland-
Belarus
Latvia-
Russia
Norway-
Russia
Finland-
Russia
Latvia-
Belarus
Estonia-
Russia
Lithuania-
Belarus
0
100
Under
construction
200
Completed
400
600
800 miles
If construction happens as expected, Europe’s “barbed-wire curtain” will span almost 1,000 miles by 2026, making it roughly a third longer than the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Some countries plan to reinforce security along the fences with cameras, tripwires, motion detectors and guards.
Sources: European Parliament; government authorities.
Editing by Samuel Granados and Reem Akkad.